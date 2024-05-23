PASO ROBLES — Join the excitement at Idler’s Home for a live cooking show featuring local food, beer, wine, and hospitality, all while supporting the nonprofit organization SLO Bigs. This event showcases an opportunity to enjoy a five-course meal prepared by local chefs right before your eyes.

Event Highlights:

Interactive Cooking Show: Experience the preparation of local dishes by skilled chefs, including Chef Norwood from Baby Bear Biscuits, known for his hearty meat and bread-based meals.

Experience the preparation of local dishes by skilled chefs, including Chef Norwood from Baby Bear Biscuits, known for his hearty meat and bread-based meals. Gourmet Dining: Savor a five-course meal paired with local wines and beers, complemented by beautifully prepared table settings and local floral decor.

Savor a five-course meal paired with local wines and beers, complemented by beautifully prepared table settings and local floral decor. Support for SLO Bigs: Proceeds support SLO Bigs, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping youth reach their full potential through one-on-one mentoring relationships with volunteer “bigs.”

SLO Bigs pairs young individuals (“littles”) with volunteer mentors (“bigs”) to provide support, guidance, and friendship. Their mission is to ignite the power and promise of youth, helping them achieve their full potential.

Seating is limited and tickets are available at my805tix.com/e/june-2024-central-coast-cooking-show-2

