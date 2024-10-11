SAN MIGUEL — Children and families in San Miguel can now find inspiring messages about healthy eating — with an extra helping of art and beauty — as they arrive on the campus of Lillian Larsen Elementary School this new school year, thanks to a collaboration of the San Miguel School District Food Service team and Public Health Department Community Wellness team, with funding from a Dairy Council of California “Let’s Eat Healthy” grant.

Children recently helped complete two vibrant murals, each rich with meaning connected to their wellness education.

“The murals have already become a cherished part of the school community, fostering a sense of pride and ownership among the students and serving as a daily reminder of the importance of health and wellness,” said Reyna Solis, health education specialist with the Public Health Department. “Students were proud to participate in this project and are eagerly showing their contributions to classmates, teachers, and family.”

The murals depict a farm-to-table produce garden and the importance of “eating a rainbow.” The rainbow represents the five food groups: red for fruits, green for vegetables, orange for grains, blue for dairy, and purple for protein. The garden section features vegetables and fruits at different growth stages. This visual representation helps students understand the agricultural process and the importance of fresh local produce in their diet.

Students helped paint the mural during after-school programs with guidance from local artist Karyn Blaney. Each student added their handprint to the rainbow as a signature on the new artwork.

Leading up to the mural project, health educators from the Public Health Department engaged students in nutrition education classes focused on the nutritional value of different foods, the benefits of a balanced diet, and the importance of physical activity. The food service director at Lilian Larsen Elementary School is dedicated to offering fresh, locally sourced food to students in their breakfast and lunch menus, so the food they eat at school aligns with their nutrition education. Through this collaboration, students learn about and sample fresh produce from local farmers every month.

Students recently celebrated a mural unveiling where families and students gathered to take pictures of their creations.

“This project celebrates wellness as part of the school’s culture,” said Solis. “With these murals, students and are saying, this school is a joyful and healthy place.”

Feature Image: Students paint health-promoting murals at Lillian Larsen Elementary School. Photo provided by SLO County

