TEMPLETON — Over 34 hours since flames first erupted at Templeton Feed and Grain, a beloved local fixture in the heart of town, the fire continues to smolder, and parts of the structure remain unstable on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews on Friday afternoon began tearing down the remaining portions of the building to address ongoing hot spots and prevent further collapse. Debris inside the structure continues to burn, and the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Part of Main Street remains closed between 4th and 5th streets, with a significant law enforcement and fire presence on scene. The San Luis Obispo County Regional Hazardous Materials Team has also arrived due to concerns over chemicals stored on-site.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office told Paso Robles Press that the investigation is ongoing. They are urging anyone with information or surveillance video to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867 or slotips.org

Though unconfirmed by officials, early reports suggest that fireworks may have been involved. Community members say high school-aged individuals were seen lighting fireworks nearby shortly before the fire began. Security footage is still under review as part of the investigation.

Paso Robles Press spoke with Tom Jermin, whose family owns Templeton Feed and Grain. He expressed deep sadness over the loss and said that while the family is still processing what has happened, it is unlikely they will rebuild.

The fire was first reported just after 11 p.m. on Friday, June 5, and quickly escalated into a second-alarm blaze. Crews from Templeton, CAL FIRE, Atascadero, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and San Luis Obispo City responded under an automatic aid agreement. Flames spread to nearby vegetation, creating spot fires and threatening nearby structures.

Paso Robles Press spoke with Templeton Community Services District General Manager Jeff Briltz on Sunday morning, July 6.

Briltz says that the fire is still considered active with multiple fires throughout the building. Main Street remains closed between 4th and 5th Streets.

Briltz added. “You can clearly see. We still have fire.”

It is expected to take a few days to ensure all fires are out.

“This is an iconic building in Templeton, and we’re never gonna be the same, and an iconic business that’s seriously impacted,” said Briltz.

At the start of battle the fire, the Templeton Community Services District has asked residents to conserve water as firefighting efforts severely depleted the town’s reserves. Thanks to the community’s cooperation to conserve water, Briltz says that the water systems in Templeton have recovered, which has been extremely helpful in combating the fire.

The community is devastated over the loss of the Templeton Feed and Grain and are ready to begin fundraising and support the Jermin family any way they can. However, the Jermin family has asked the community to press pause on any fundraising efforts for now.

On social media, Tom Jermin’s daughter Laura Humphrey shared:

The Jermin family is so grateful for all of the support and kind words! Many people are reaching out to raise money for Templeton Feed and Grain! We appreciate everyone’s generosity, but at this time, we don’t have any real answers for the next steps. We request that everyone hold off on any fundraising until we know what we are going to do. We love the words of encouragement! Keep those coming! If you wanted to do something for our employees, that would be great! We will continue to try to take care of them the best we can. In addition, maybe some TLC for our firefighters.

Sending love ,

The Jermin Family

TFG

Keep wearing your TFG hats!

More information on how to contribute will be released soon.

As this story develops, Paso Robles Press will continue to provide updates.

