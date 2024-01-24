Locals Only GA ticket provides 3.5 hours of Paso Wine fun at the Grand Tasting event

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Wine Country’s marquee celebration, Paso Wine Fest, will take place Thursday, May 16, to Sunday, May 19, and tickets went on sale Friday, Jan. 19. The Grand Tasting will feature more than 100 of Paso’s best wineries, expanded complimentary culinary bites, local distilled spirits, live entertainment, and more.

Since 1983, Paso Wine Fest has been the iconic celebration of the Paso Robles wine region. Each year, organizers work to enhance the experience to create more opportunities for attendees to enjoy Paso Robles wines. New in 2024, local chefs and caterers will be serving up bites and samples of wine-friendly cuisine, all included with admission. Food will continue to be available for purchase, ensuring that all festival goers are able to savor food and wine together.

A limited Locals Only price of $99 per ticket for the General Admission (GA) is available through Thursday, Feb. 29. These Locals Only tickets are exclusively available for purchase in-person only at the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce (1225 Park St., Paso Robles) and only available to any permanent resident of San Luis Obispo County. There are no exceptions for tickets to be purchased online/remotely. ID will be required at the time of purchase. The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The Locals Only GA ticket provides 3.5 hours of Paso Wine fun at the Grand Tasting event. GA ticket holders enter the Paso Wine Fest at 1 p.m. The event concludes at 4:30 p.m. After the Feb. 29 deadline, GA tickets are $165 until April 30, then $175 through May 18.

The Paso Wine Fest celebration begins with Winemaker Dinners on Thursday, May 16. These dinners bring multiple brands together to the same table at downtown restaurants The Hatch Rotisserie and Thomas Hill Organics for one-of-a-kind dining experiences.

On Friday, May 17, Sparkling Paso returns to Paris Valley Road Estate Vineyard. This festive event brings to the forefront a new movement of sparkling wines in Paso Robles. Guest wineries will pair their wines with specially paired bites from Chef Joe White of Paris Valley Road Estate Vineyard.

On Saturday, May 18, from 12 to 4:30 p.m., more than 100 wineries come together at the Paso Robles Event Center to share their wines and personalities. Nowhere else will one find this many Paso Robles wineries together at one time. Paso Wine Fest features a large, wide-open space with multiple open sided tasting tents as well as creative and fun individual brand activations that are part art, part immersive, and 100 percent unique.

Wineries pouring at the festival take special care to bring wines from their portfolio that are sure to delight those in the know and everyone new to Paso Robles wine. Live entertainment sets the soundtrack for the afternoon, which also highlights true artisan vendors who are sprinkled throughout the venue. Local distillers return offering craft spirits made from wine grapes. All guests are welcome to bring along their own picnics, blankets, and low-back chairs to post up under the ample shade provided at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Festivities beyond the ticketed events are throughout the four days of Paso Wine Fest, including Sunday, May 19, with more than 150 individual events at the area’s wineries. Winery-hosted dinners at either the estate or a restaurant, concerts, yoga classes, crab feeds, open houses, vineyard tours, and so much more await. Visit Pasowine.com to learn more.

About Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is the official trade and marketing organization that represents wineries, growers, and businesses in the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area. Centrally located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, along California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles Wine Country encompasses more than 40,000 vineyard acres and 200 wineries. For more information, visit pasowine.com. Facebook at @PasoRoblesWine, Instagram and Twitter at @Pasowine, or #pasowine.

