PASO ROBLES — Two women have been arrested for recent vehicle thefts in Paso Robles. According to a press release from the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD), there was a noticeable uptick in stolen vehicles in the City during the past month.

Three vehicles, all Hondas, were reported stolen over a short period of time. One was recovered the same day as the vehicle apparently ran out gas and was left abandoned. The Paso Robles Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team Detectives (SET) began to investigate these thefts. Through video surveillance obtained from nearby businesses, the same two female suspects were observed during each vehicle theft.

As detectives continued the investigation, they learned the two suspects may have been responsible for another vehicle theft out of Kings City. On Jan. 20, SET Detectives, along with King City Police Department, were able to locate one of the stolen vehicles being driven by suspect Brandi Vogl (43 years of age from Stockton).

Vogl was arrested for felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Continued investigation led to the arrest of Vogl’s accomplice, Sara Schumann (40 years of age from Stockton) who was waiting for Vogl to arrive at another location. Both Vogl and Schumann were later transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple felony charges including: vehicle theft, burglary, credit card fraud, and conspiracy.

The outstanding stolen vehicles were located and recovered in rural Paso Robles and the victims were notified. PRPD would like to remind citizens to lock their vehicles and never leave the vehicle keys inside while unattended.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...