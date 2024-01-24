Nonprofit in need of volunteer guardian on one of the upcoming flights

NORTH COUNTY — The Honor Flight team has announced their next flight is taking off this upcoming May 13 to 15. Commemorating the first anniversary of their larger flights, the team reflects on a year filled with memorable journeys, heartfelt moments of honor, and expressions of gratitude.

Preparations are in full swing, with the team successfully completing two rounds of interviews with veterans and guardians. Individuals who received an invitation for an interview but couldn’t attend either of the sessions are urged to check their email for details on the final round or reach out to info@honorflightccc.org with any inquiries.

The May flight holds special significance, symbolizing not only a year of experience but also an opportunity to increase the capacity of veterans. Consequently, there is an urgent need for volunteer support. Those considering becoming a volunteer guardian on one of the upcoming flights are encouraged to visit the website for additional details and to submit their applications. In addition to celebrating the first anniversary, the team is proud to mark the 10th anniversary of its inaugural flight, commemorating a decade of fulfilling their mission to honor and express gratitude to the nation’s heroes.



Donation highlights: Gratitude for generous contributions

As the organization bids farewell to the previous year and welcomes the New Year with open hearts, heartfelt thanks are extended to the supportive community. Unwavering generosity enables them to continue the mission of honoring and expressing gratitude to the nation’s heroes.

A special acknowledgment goes to the A-Z Foundation Group, whose generous donation of $15,000 in memory of Vietnam veteran Danny Richards significantly contributes to the cause. The accompanying photo features A-Z member Ryan Smith, veteran and A-Z member Pat Noland, and A-Z co-founder Rodney Torres. Gratitude is also expressed to Ryan and his father, Vietnam veteran Larry Smith, who auctioned off a second pig hunt, raising an additional $2,900.

Equally deserving of appreciation is the Callahan Family Foundation, represented by long-time board member and Honor Flight champion Caralee Wade’s daughter and son-in-law. Their donation of $10,000 further bolsters the mission and deep appreciation is expressed for their continued support.

Chairman’s address at Estrella Warbirds

Chairman Bear McGill had the distinct honor of being invited to speak at Estrella Warbirds’ monthly dinner on Jan. 3. Representing Honor Flight Central Coast as the featured speaker, McGill provided firsthand insights into the mission and impact of Honor Flight.

The presentation was not only interesting and informative but also a unique opportunity for McGill to delve into the intricacies of the “Tour of Honor” and the motivations driving him and others in the community. Many members of the dedicated board attended, demonstrating their unwavering support for this meaningful occasion. Bear expressed gratitude for the ongoing support of the mission, making it a memorable and impactful event.

The team feels privileged to have been a part of Estrella Warbirds’ first monthly dinner of 2024 and looks forward to the continued support of the Honor Flight community as they embark on another inspiring journey in May.

Feature Image: John Couch (left), president of the Estrella Warbirds Museum Board of Directors, shakes hands with Honor Flight Central Coast California Chairman Bear McGill, who spoke at the Warbirds monthly dinner Jan. 3. Photo Courtesy of Honor Flight

