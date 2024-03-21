Local chefs to compete for Master of Fire title on Friday, May 17

PASO ROBLES — Renowned Celebrity Chef Tyler Florence is set to ignite the culinary scene at the Paso Wine Fest with the debut of his Masters of Fire Experience series. The event will take place on Friday, May 17, from 5 to 9 p.m., promising an unforgettable experience for food and wine enthusiasts.

The Masters of Fire Live Fire Barbecue Experience is a dedicated, stand-alone ticketed event in conjunction with the annual Paso Wine Fest weekend. Highlights of the Masters of Fire event include a thrilling live-fire culinary competition, a barbecue feast prepared by Tyler Florence and competing chefs paired with Paso Robles wines, and a meet and greet autograph session with Tyler Florence in support of his new cookbook, “American Grill.”

“We are honored that Tyler Florence has chosen Paso Wine Fest to launch the national tour of the Masters of Fire Live Fire Barbecue Experience,” said Joel Peterson, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “We all know barbecue and wine are a perfect pairing, and with our own unique barbecue style on the Central Coast, what better place for Chef Florence to kick off his American Grill book tour, but in Paso Robles Wine Country.”

The Masters of Fire Competition will showcase the talents of local chefs who will engage in head-to-head battles, vying for the esteemed local title of Master of Fire. The winner will not only receive bragging rights and a cash prize but will also earn the opportunity to compete in the National Masters of Fire Finals against champions from other festivals across the country.

Attendees will indulge in a world-class 18-hour smoked barbecue prepared by Florence and his acclaimed restaurant, Miller & Lux, recently named best steakhouse in San Francisco. Competing local chefs will also offer up samples of their delectable barbecue creations. This All-You-Can-Eat smoked barbecue is not complete without wine, which Paso Wine Fest has covered. Over 10 Paso Robles wineries will be showcasing their best-for-barbecue wines in this indulgent affair.

Williams Sonoma is the official tour partner and will be present at the event, offering a meet and greet session with Florence where guests can get their copy of “American Grill” signed. Florence will also be at the Paso Wine Fest Grand Tasting on Saturday, May 18, to promote his book.

Tickets for this gastronomic experience are priced at $250 per person and include an advance copy of Tyler’s latest book, “American Grill,” set for release later in May 2024. Tickets to the event are limited to 500 attendees, which is likely to sell out in advance. The competing chefs will be announced soon.

The Masters of Fire series is not confined to Paso Wine Fest; it is a traveling tour set to grace the top food and wine festivals nationwide from May 2024 to March 2025.

Chef Tyler Florence’s passion for culinary excellence and the art of live-fire cooking promises an unparalleled experience for Paso Wine Fest attendees, making the Masters of Fire series a must-attend event for food and wine enthusiasts everywhere.

Tickets to the Masters of Fire Experience at Paso Wine Fest can be purchased at pasowine.ticketsauce.com/e/paso-wine-fest-2024/tickets.

Feature Image: Celebrity Chef Tyler Florence will appear at the debut of the Masters of Fire Experience, a stand-alone ticketed event held in conjuncation with the Paso Wine Fest in May. Contributed Photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...