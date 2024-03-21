Country duo Maddie & Tae to perform Saturday, May 18

KING CITY — The Salinas Valley Fair will be celebrating the 80th annual Salinas Valley Fair May 16-19, at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division Street.

Maddie & Tae, an award-winning duo, is scheduled to perform at the Salinas Valley Fair on Saturday, May 18. Their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting, and “some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row” (Rolling Stone) are channeled into their new collection of songs, “Through The Madness Vol. 2,” out now.

“We are looking forward to offering a headlining entertainment piece to the Salinas Valley Fair,” said Lauren Hamilton, Salinas Valley Fair CEO. “The Fair enjoyed Dylan Scott in 2023, and we are thrilled to be offering the Maddie & Tae concert at our Stampede Arena for the Salinas Valley community this year.”

The Salinas Valley Fair Board is looking forward to Maddie & Tae’s high-energy and family-friendly performance to provide attendees of this year’s Fair.

Tickets to Maddie & Tae will be $40 for general seating and $75 for a front-stage ticket and are available for purchase online March 15 through May 17 — visit salinasvalleyfair.com for more information. Tickets will be available at the gates for $55 prior to the concert on May 18. Fair admission is not included in the purchase of a concert ticket.

Admission to the Fair is $12 for adults (18+ years of age), $8 for seniors (60+ years of age), $8 for youth (6-17 years of age), and free for children (5 years of age or younger). Special days include: Kids’ Holiday Thursday, May 16, where all children 12 years of age and younger receive free admission; Senior Day Friday, May 17, where all adults 60 years of age and older receive free admission; Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 18, which provides free admission to all military personnel, military contractors, and military dependents with military ID. Fair pre-sale tickets are $32 for four and $30 save-on carnival wristbands will be available for purchase at the Salinas Valley Fair Office now until Wednesday, May 15. Parking is available for $20.

Activities and community fun at the 2024 Salinas Valley Fair are set to begin Thursday, May 16, at 11 a.m. and continue through Sunday, May 19, at 10:30 p.m. In addition to Maddie & Tae, the Salinas Valley Fair will provide four days of family-friendly entertainment across the Fairgrounds, music on the Steinbeck Stage, as well as the Junior Livestock Auction — to be held Saturday, May 18, at 8 a.m. Fair food favorites, 21+ beverages, and dancing in the Long Branch Saloon are available daily.

The Salinas Valley Fair Board and CEO invite everyone from the communities of San Luis Obispo County up through San Benito County and beyond to make their way to King City for a great Salinas Valley Fair themed “Golden Hills & Fair Time Thrills.”

Feature Image: Maddie & Tae, an award-winning musical duo, is scheduled to perform at the Salinas Valley Fair on Saturday, May 18. Photo provided by Salinas Valley Fair

