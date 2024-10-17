This year, company will be donating proceeds to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, among others

PASO ROBLES — Delta Liquid Energy, a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated propane marketing company headquartered in Paso Robles, is stepping up again to collect donations for those in need during the holiday season. Delta Liquid Energy will also be contributing donations to these organizations based on their needs. The drives will be starting Nov. 1 and will continue until Monday, Dec. 9 (specific dates vary per location) for donations of new, unwrapped toys for all ages, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations.

This year, the company will be donating proceeds to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, the Community Action Partnership of Kern County, Friends of Tulare County, the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, the Spirit of Santa Paula, and the Salvation Army.

Each Delta Liquid Energy branch is locally operated. In the same spirit, all donations collected will go directly back into the communities in which they were collected. Over the years, Delta Liquid Energy has pledged thousands of dollars to support these organizations and others like them. This year, they have committed to donating $7,500 company-wide to purchase toys, gift cards, and non-perishables to help these organizations and match donations received.

For the year 2024, it is continuing to accept donations both in person and shipped directly to its offices. In-person donations are accepted in the offices and by the drivers while they are delivering propane. Shipping directly to Delta’soffices is also as easy as can be. Simply shop at your favorite online retailer and use the office as your shipping address.Additionally, some grocery stores offer online shopping and will hand deliver to the location of your choosing. Please check with your local store for the availability of this service.

Locations accepting donations:

1960 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles, CA 93446 — Accepting new, unwrapped toys for all ages.

755 Blosser Road, Santa Maria, CA 93458 — A virtual food drive has been established for those who would liketo donate online.

1620 Lemonwood Drive, Santa Paula, CA 93060 — Accepting new, unwrapped toys for teens and young children, with their greatest need of toys for ages 10-12 years old.

42165 North Sierra Highway, Lancaster, CA 93535 — Accepting new, unwrapped toys for babies 0-3 years old.

321 E. Noble Ave., Bldg. A, Farmersville, CA 93223 — Please support Friends of Tulare County by donating directly or purchasing toys off their Amazon wishlist.

3400 Buck Owens Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93308 — Accepting non-perishable food items.

5100 Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, CA 93240 — Accepting non-perishable food items.

1582 Goodrick Drive, Unit #6B Tehachapi, CA 93561 — Accepting gift cards for teens.

About Delta Liquid Energy

Delta Liquid Energy began in Paso Robles in 1936 as San Luis Butane Distributors with founders Harry and Iva Platz. It became Delta Liquid Energy in 1987. Today, the company is still family-owned and has eight locations throughout California and one in Nevada. In a commitment to giving back to all the communities we operate in; Delta Liquid Energy’s Holiday Donation Drive is one initiative of many we participate in throughout the year. To learn more or to contribute your ideas for community involvement, please visit deltaliquidenergy.com/about-us/community-partnerships/

Feature Image: The Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles will be one of the beneficiaries of Delta Liquid Energy’s donation drive. Photo provided by Delta Liquid Energy

