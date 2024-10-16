Held at The Backyard, event aimed to revitalize the Bearcat Boosters

By Elisa Huot

Contributing Writer

Feature Image: Bearcat Pride was on display at the Backyard in Paso Robles during the Bearcat Inaugural Tailgate and Homecoming Celebration held on Friday, Oct. 11. Photos by Derek Luff

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles High School (PRHS) community rekindled its spirit with the Bearcat Inaugural Tailgate and Homecoming Celebration held on Friday, Oct. 11 at The Backyard. The event aimed to revitalize the Bearcat Boosters, a volunteer organization that supports athletics at the school, and reconnect with alumni and the broader community.

“Participation decreased during COVID, and we are looking to promote student sports while increasing support for our high school athletes,” said Katy Smith, secretary of the Bearcat Boosters.

Open to the public for $5 per person, the tailgate offered a variety of activities. Guests enjoyed music by DJ Blends, pictures by The 805 Photo Booth, and a chance to win Bearcat Boosters merchandise. The first 100 attendees received a complimentary tasting and discount at Ancient Peaks Winery, a local sponsor.

The Bearcat Boosters, dedicated parents, alumni, and fans, raise crucial funds to support Bearcat athletics at all levels. Their contributions provide athletic equipment, uniforms, awards, facilities, scholarships, and CIF postseason transportation.

Organizer Allen Bowman shared that the event came together as part of a much larger effort for the Boosters to reconnect with alumni and the community.

“As we approached Homecoming, we looked for a way to further our community outreach efforts and capitalize on the fact that homecoming coincides with Pioneer Day,” he said.

While Bowman did not attend Paso Robles High School himself, his wife is a graduate of the class of 1998.

“Our son played football and basketball for PRHS and our daughter is a current student who plays indoor and beach volleyball. I have taken on the role of connecting the Boosters to alumni who want to support the school,” he said.

Amy and Russel Baker, owners of the Backyard, graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1992.

“Sports were everything growing up,” said Amy, who played volleyball, basketball, and softball, and went on to coach basketball at the school. “Playing sports in high school grows strong connections and a sense of belonging.”

Amanda Wittsrom Higgins, Class of 2000, was one of Amy Baker’s student-athletes and helped to spearhead the event.“Hopefully everyone has a good time partying in the parking lot before heading to the football game to cheer on our Bearcats,” she said.

A highlight of the event was the chance to reminisce about school days. Attendees sporting their letterman jackets or cheerleading sweaters received free admission. Alumni shared stories and celebrated past athletic achievements like the 1998 CIF Championship win in football.

“There was always a sense of love with being a Bearcat and what it meant to be a Bearcat,” said Brett Collins, a 1999 graduate who lettered in multiple sports as he reconnected with his former classmate and football teammate Trevor Waiton at the event.

Arlene Holst Krysinski (Class of 1970) and Holly Harris Driver (Class of 1971) attended after reading about the event in the local paper. “We were both in the band and active in student government,” said Driver, whose daughters alsograduated from Paso Robles High. “This event brought back memories of past alumni gatherings at the Pioneer Museum while supporting the Bearcat Boosters.”

“We have had preliminary discussions about working with other businesses on this street to potentially grow this into a block party in the coming years,” said Bowman, who said the City of Paso Robles already has plans to make Railroad Street more pedestrian-friendly. “We would like to utilize the street, set up food vendors, and maybe add an open-air concert if the event gains enough traction.”

The Bearcat Boosters welcome those interested in supporting athletics at Paso Robles High School. For more information on becoming a member, visit their website at BearcatBoosters.com or follow them on Facebook.

