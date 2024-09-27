Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce invites companies for a day of friendly competition

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce are inviting local businesses to join their Corporate Cup Team Building Event on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Paso Robles Sports Club. This event is designed to bringbusinesses together from across the community for a day of camaraderie, competition, and connection.

“In today’s business environment, fostering a strong company culture is crucial. The Corporate Cup offers the perfect opportunity to strengthen team bonds, boost morale, and encourage collaboration outside the office,” says PRTCC President and CEO Gina Fitzpatrick. “Whether you’re a sole proprietor, small startup, or a large corporation, this event provides a unique platform to engage your employees in a fun, relaxed setting, promoting teamwork and enhancing workplace relationships.”

Held at the Paso Robles Sports Club, the event will feature a variety of activities catering to different interests and skill levels. From the fast-paced action of pickleball to the strategic challenge of an interactive obstacle course, there’s something for everyone … even those who choose only to cheer their team on from the sidelines. Each company will field teams of four, competing in various events throughout the day. Teams can join for $600, while individuals can become part of a team by registering as free agents for $175. Points will be awarded for performance, sportsmanship, and team spirit, with an awards ceremony recognizing the top performers.

advertisement

For businesses with a passion for a strong company culture looking to increase their visibility, sponsorship opportunities are available. Sponsors will receive recognition throughout the event, ensuring your brand is in the spotlight before a captive audience of local professionals.

“Beyond the competition, the Corporate Cup offers an excellent opportunity to network with other local businesses,” says Fitzpatrick. “Strengthen relationships, forge new partnerships, and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed environment. It’s a day to celebrate the vibrant business community that makes Paso Robles and Templeton so special.”

The Corporate Cup is open to all businesses and athletic abilities. It’s not about being the best; it’s about coming together to build a stronger, more connected community.

For more information, to register, or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit pasorobleschamber.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...