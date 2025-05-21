Paso Robles-based program offers transformative journey of leadership, community impact, and civic engagement

PASO ROBLES — Are you ready to ignite your leadership journey and make a lasting impact in Northern San Luis Obispo County? Leadership North County (LNC), the premier leadership development initiative powered by the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce, will be accepting applications for its next dynamic cohort starting May 21.

Tailored for passionate professionals, rising leaders, and engaged community members, Leadership North County offers a transformative experience. Through a powerful weekend retreat and a series of nine immersive and diverse workshops, participants will connect with the region’s most influential voices, sharpen essential leadership skills, and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities shaping our local landscape.

“Leadership development isn’t just about personal growth — it’s about building a stronger, more resilient community,” said Gina Fitzpatrick, president/CEO of the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce. “We invite local businesses and organizations to bring forward their most exceptional team members to be part of this unique journey.”

Designed to empower and elevate, the program equips participants with real-world tools for professional advancement and civic engagement. In addition to practical skills and insights to expert perspectives, LNC provides invaluable opportunities for networking, mentorship, and collaborative problem-solving.

Applications open May 21 and can be found at leadershipnorthcounty.com. Individuals can apply directly or be referredby employers, colleagues, or community leaders. An interview process follows each application, with selected participants notified of their acceptance shortly thereafter.

Participants must commit to a weekend retreat, a series of nine full-day workshops (held monthly), and be open to potential outside assignments. Employer support is essential to ensure full participation and engagement throughout the program. Applicants are not required to have prior leadership experience or currently serve in a leadership role. This program is designed for individuals at all stages of their professional journey who are eager to grow their leadership potential. Additional information regarding program dates and requirements can be found by reviewing the application.

Ready to step up and lead? Visit leadershipnorthcounty.com or contact Gina Fitzpatrick at info@leadershipnorthcounty.com to learn more.

