Cleborn Dalton Benge, known affectionately by many as “Bengie,” passed away on October 3, 2024, after a short illness. He was born on April 2, 1927, in Oklahoma. After graduating High School in Coleman, Oklahoma, he joined the Army and served in Korea. He is survived by his wife Annabelle (October 20 would have been their 68th anniversary) and son Randall Lynn (Anne), granddaughters Olivia and Catherine, Dan Gates (son-in-law), grandsons Douglas and Darron (Miranda), and great-grandson Oliver. He was preceded in death by son Timothy Vaughn, daughter Rhonda Rochelle, and sister Mildred. He was a 61-year resident of Templeton.

Bengie worked as a truck driver in road construction and was a member of the Teamsters Union. In addition to building roads and freeways all over California, he built lasting friendships and community in the town he loved so much.

Cleborn was a 49-year member of the Lions Club, spending more than 15 years working the club’s Monday Night Bingo fundraiser selling pull tabs. Nearly 30 years ago, Cleborn, along with Bob Miller, started the annual 4th of July auction, which was the foundation for funding the Lions Clubs’ charity programs. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 220, serving as Chaplin. Also, as an avid supporter of Templeton High School athletics, he was a leading member of a parent-driven project to install lights at the old football field that resulted in the school playing the first-ever night game in 1975. He coached both Little League and Babe Ruth League baseball in the 1970s. Further, Cleborn served as a member of the Church of Christ for half a decade. So too, he served in the Templeton volunteer fire department in the 1970s and ’80s. An excellent mechanic and extremely handy, he was always willing to help with a project, especially if it was under the hood of a car. He seemed never to be able to sit down, always thinking something needed to be done. Later in life, he loved walking in the neighborhood with his beloved dachshund, Chloe, and talking with neighbors and friends.

He was dearly loved as a great father, friend, and mentor. His burial will be held at 11:00 a.m on Friday, October 18 at the Templeton Cemetery, and a memorial gathering will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Legion Hall in Templeton.

