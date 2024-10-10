Daphne Radike-Martin went to be with Jesus on September 29, 2024. Her life has always centered around her love for Christ, and she is now dancing with her Heavenly Father.

She was born in Nebraska and lived the majority of her life in California. Daphne graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo as a microbiologist and spent over 30 years working at Twin Cities Hospital. As the hospital lab director for the last 18 years, her passion for the patients and others was front and center and her dedication to her staff was felt by many.

Daphne was an avid member of CrossFit, a cycling enthusiast, a vineyard owner, a Sunday school teacher, a passionate crocheter/knitter, and loved to travel.

Although preceded in death by her father, John Radike, she is survived by her loving husband, Steve Martin, married for 36 years; her mom, Janie Radike; sister, Catherine LaGrange (Mark LaGrange); beloved niece, Kaitlyn Hall (Vince Hall), her great niece Eleanor Violet Hall, and Aunts, Kit Kamens and Lucy Radike.

Any donations can be made to Central Coast Youth for Christ.

