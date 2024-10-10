Local agencies work together to provide housing to community members with severe behavioral health conditions

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Thanks to a new San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Behavioral Health Bridge Housing program, 18 individuals will have a new place to call home. The first of its kind in SLO County, the Behavioral Health Bridge Housing Program offers transitional housing and support to people experiencing homelessness who have seriousbehavioral health conditions.

The Bridge Housing program is a collaborative effort between the County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health and Transitions-Mental Health Association, funded by a $7.5 million grant from the State Department of Health Care Services. The program provides treatment of mental health and substance use disorders in supportive housing that transitions residents into permanent housing while reducing the chance of relapse into homelessness.

“Having somewhere to call home is one of the most important steps to achieving a healthy lifestyle,” said Behavioral Health Director Star Graber, Ph.D, LMFT. “Without structure or a consistent and safe place to live, recovery from a mental health or substance use disorder becomes harder to achieve. We are hopeful that this program can offer many residents the chance to find the care they need so they may focus on their recovery journey without them or their family members worrying if they have a safe place to lay their head at night.”

The most recent Point in Time count conducted by the county found 1,175 community members were experiencing homelessness, with 800 individuals unsheltered. Behavioral Health Bridge Housing will help contribute to goals outlined in the San Luis Obispo Countywide Plan to Address Homelessness by supplying 18 new supportive housing units in San Luis Obispo. Eight units offer standard rental assistance agreements for up to 2 years while residents partake in treatment. The remaining 10 units are to be used as short-term (typically 12 months) housing that offers more intensive care under licensed healthcare staff who remain directly on-site 24/7.

Community members have long emphasized the critical need for housing solutions that offer integrated services, as homelessness remains a significant barrier in accessing behavioral health treatment.

“This is a really unique opportunity for our county to address homelessness and behavioral health challenges at the same time,” says Morgan Torell, Behavioral Health Bridge Housing manager. “No one wants to be in the situation where they are ready to recover from their illness, but cannot find safe, or affordable housing to support that healing. This program offers a solution that many individuals and families in our community have been waiting for. We are excited to work with TMHA and other partner agencies to identify, support, and treat residents who face the challenges of recovery in homelessness.”

Transitions-Mental Health Association (TMHA) has a long history of providing supportive housing for the most at-risk individuals in the community. Barry Johnson, deputy director of TMHA, states that, “the data shows that supportive, rehabilitative living environments significantly help those in need to take the next step in their recovery, and to move forward with their lives and their life goals. We are pleased to be part of a project that expands those opportunities!”

Eligible individuals can apply for Behavioral Health Bridge Housing by calling Transitions-Mental Health Association at (805) 540-6500. More information about program admission, the referral process, and costs can be found online at slocounty.gov/BHBridgeHousing.

Feature Image: New San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Behavioral Health Bridge Housing program will supply 18 new supportive housing units in San Luis Obispo to those experiencing homelessness who have serious behavioral health conditions. Contributed Photos

