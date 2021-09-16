Grand Entry will pay tribute to the 13 fallen soldiers in Afghanistan
CRESTON — It has been a summer of rodeos, but it wouldn’t be complete without our very own Creston Classic Rodeo, which celebrates 25 years, Sept. 16 through 19.
Since the 1990s, the Creston Classic Rodeo (CCR) has embodied the hometown rodeo spirit. The first CCR was held on Sept. 14 and 15 in 1996 as a fundraiser for a community center.
Creston is a community known for its resiliency and can-do attitude. They have come together to build their church, school, jail, and firehouse. They maintain their own roads and are always willing to lend a hand to neighbors when they need it.
The first Saturday on the first-ever CCR held a barn dance at the Loading Chute with music from Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band. That Sunday, folks gathered for Cowboy Church led by Pastor Scott Bond.
Rohrer Hay and Feed was one of CCR’s first sponsors and still supports the rodeo today.
Of course, some lessons were learned from that first rodeo.
They could have used some more water on the arena, but none the less it was a great event that immediately became a community tradition.
Terrie Estrada, a committee member, said, “It’s a real family-oriented rodeo.”
If you’ve ever been to a rodeo, then you know it is a place where patriotism is embraced and where the American flag shines. So it goes to say patriotism and rodeos go together like peanut butter and jelly.
“We are extremely patriotic–you’ll never see a knee bend at a rodeo. Not this one, not ever,” said Estrada.
The CCR always shares their love for their country, but they will take an extra step to honor the 13 fallen soldiers in Afghanistan this year. Thirteen flags will ride in for the rodeo’s grand entry, followed by singing the National Anthem and prayer.
As we look back on 25 years of the CCR, we also celebrate all the accomplishments it has made in the community. The rodeo has raised funds for CATCH, which has renovated the old Station 43 Fire House into a community center.
The CCR has embodied the spirit of Creston and put it into a sport that has stood the test of time, keeps traditions of the west alive, and never forgets.
Tickets are $5 each and sold at the gate. In addition, there will be apparel, food, and beverages for sale.
For more information on the CCR, visit crestonclassicrodeo.org
2021 Rodeo Schedule
Thursday 9/16 – Jackpot Team Roping/sign up at 5:00 p.m. and Rope at 6:00 p.m.
Friday 9/17 – Jackpot Barrel Race/time only at 4:00 p.m. and Race at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday 9/18 – Grand Entry at 4:00 p.m.
Sunday 9/19 – Grand Entry at 12:00 p.m.
A special thank you to this year’s sponsors:
Premier Sponsors
- Best Ever Pads / Ryan and Tammy White
- Key Termite and Pest Control / Tyler Bennet
- Premier Ag / Glen and Annie McWilliams
- Rohrer Hay and Feed / Linda Rohrer
- Long Branch Saloon/ Brian and Christine Pritt
- Spurr Co./ Dave Spurr
Diamond Horseshoe
- California Custom Trailer & Power Sports
- Calportland Construction/ Doyle Davis
- Midstate Solid Waste and Recycle / Brad Goodrow
- Outback Internet LLC / John Rees
- Wayne Cooper Ag Services / Charity Doherty
- Wilson Creek Comm./ Steve and Kristie Terry
Golden Horseshoe
- American Riviera Bank / Ann Hansen
- Aptos Smoke Tree LLC / Mike Romelfanger
- Bitterwater Outfitters / Tara Grant
- Blue Sky Ranch / Karen Willer
- Central Coast Trailer / Pam Wilken
- Christensen Equine Vet Services / Justin Christensen
- Greg’s Porta Potty’s / Greg Perez
- Hubbell Real Estate Group/ David Hubbell
- Mark’s Tire Service / Mark and Lisa Jennings
- Movement For Life Phys. Therapy/ Jason Roda
- Nutrien Ag Services/ Darin Chabot
- Plasvacc USA Inc. / Heather Alspach
- Pamela Pierson and Mike Young
- Shadle Insurance/ Jon and Elizabeth Shadle
- Water Gap Saver LLC / Mike and Terrie Estrada
- WildWind Manor/ Oksana and Shandon Tovt
- Hartzell Horizontal Drilling/ Jim Hartzell
- Zapata Ranch/ Steve C. Boneso
Silver Horseshoe
- 2D Ryan Ranch / Noel and Nancy Ryan
- 777 Auction Company / Jessica Bertoni
- Action Glass / Paula Brown
- Allgood Cust. Leather/ Matt and Meagan Allgood
- A.Spurr Trucking/ Ashley Spurr
- Berkshire Hathaway Home Services / Jana LynKaba
- Bernard Ranch/ Ron Bernard
- Blarney Stone Ranch/ Jeff VanNest
- Browder Painting / Ryan and Jennifer Browder
- Cabernet Links Golf/ Gwen Erskine
- Central Coast Propane / Scott Lindberg
- Coast Pipe / Kris Broucaret
- Double Barrel Blues/ Brittany Gamble
- Empey Inc. Custom Homes / Julie Empey
- Farriers Warehouse/ Murt and Jessica Stewart
- Filipponi & Thompson Drilling / Ned Thompson
- Greg Wiemann Const./ G. Wiemann
- Giubbini, Bob and Donna
- Granite Ridge Christian Camp / Brad Zimmer
- Houck, Chuck and Vikki
- J B Dewar Inc. / Ken Dewar
- Mazzi Well Drilling/ Chad and Katy Mazzi
- Navajo Rock and Sand/ Judy Lewis
- Pacwell Consulting / Mike Horwath
- Paso Robles Pioneer Day/ Shane McCormack
- Jeff and Alyssa Rigby
- R&S Enterprises/ Raymond and Susan Smith
- Sierra Thompson Fine Art/ Sierra Thompson
- The Loading Chute/ David and Dana Zepeda
- Viborg Sand and Gravel / Paul Viborg
Friends of the Rodeo
- Crestonnews.org/ Ann Spencer
- Farm Supply Co./ Pam Pickering
- Idler’s/ Jennifer Idler
- Shadow Run Vineyard & Winery/ Les and Susan Evans
- The Metal Shed/ Bruce and Rosie Hebron
- Western Janitor Supply Co./ Linda Buss
- Bernice Raymond
- Dave Christy
Kids Dummy Roping
- Rohrer Hay and Feed