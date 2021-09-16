Grand Entry will pay tribute to the 13 fallen soldiers in Afghanistan

CRESTON — It has been a summer of rodeos, but it wouldn’t be complete without our very own Creston Classic Rodeo, which celebrates 25 years, Sept. 16 through 19.

Since the 1990s, the Creston Classic Rodeo (CCR) has embodied the hometown rodeo spirit. The first CCR was held on Sept. 14 and 15 in 1996 as a fundraiser for a community center.

Creston is a community known for its resiliency and can-do attitude. They have come together to build their church, school, jail, and firehouse. They maintain their own roads and are always willing to lend a hand to neighbors when they need it.

The first Saturday on the first-ever CCR held a barn dance at the Loading Chute with music from Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band. That Sunday, folks gathered for Cowboy Church led by Pastor Scott Bond.

Rohrer Hay and Feed was one of CCR’s first sponsors and still supports the rodeo today.

Of course, some lessons were learned from that first rodeo.

They could have used some more water on the arena, but none the less it was a great event that immediately became a community tradition.

Terrie Estrada, a committee member, said, “It’s a real family-oriented rodeo.”

If you’ve ever been to a rodeo, then you know it is a place where patriotism is embraced and where the American flag shines. So it goes to say patriotism and rodeos go together like peanut butter and jelly.

“We are extremely patriotic–you’ll never see a knee bend at a rodeo. Not this one, not ever,” said Estrada.

The CCR always shares their love for their country, but they will take an extra step to honor the 13 fallen soldiers in Afghanistan this year. Thirteen flags will ride in for the rodeo’s grand entry, followed by singing the National Anthem and prayer.

As we look back on 25 years of the CCR, we also celebrate all the accomplishments it has made in the community. The rodeo has raised funds for CATCH, which has renovated the old Station 43 Fire House into a community center.

The CCR has embodied the spirit of Creston and put it into a sport that has stood the test of time, keeps traditions of the west alive, and never forgets.

Tickets are $5 each and sold at the gate. In addition, there will be apparel, food, and beverages for sale.

For more information on the CCR, visit crestonclassicrodeo.org

2021 Rodeo Schedule

Thursday 9/16 – Jackpot Team Roping/sign up at 5:00 p.m. and Rope at 6:00 p.m.

Friday 9/17 – Jackpot Barrel Race/time only at 4:00 p.m. and Race at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 9/18 – Grand Entry at 4:00 p.m.

Sunday 9/19 – Grand Entry at 12:00 p.m.

A special thank you to this year’s sponsors:

Premier Sponsors

Best Ever Pads / Ryan and Tammy White

Key Termite and Pest Control / Tyler Bennet

Premier Ag / Glen and Annie McWilliams

Rohrer Hay and Feed / Linda Rohrer

Long Branch Saloon/ Brian and Christine Pritt

Spurr Co./ Dave Spurr

Diamond Horseshoe

California Custom Trailer & Power Sports

Calportland Construction/ Doyle Davis

Midstate Solid Waste and Recycle / Brad Goodrow

Outback Internet LLC / John Rees

Wayne Cooper Ag Services / Charity Doherty

Wilson Creek Comm./ Steve and Kristie Terry

Golden Horseshoe

American Riviera Bank / Ann Hansen

Aptos Smoke Tree LLC / Mike Romelfanger

Bitterwater Outfitters / Tara Grant

Blue Sky Ranch / Karen Willer

Central Coast Trailer / Pam Wilken

Christensen Equine Vet Services / Justin Christensen

Greg’s Porta Potty’s / Greg Perez

Hubbell Real Estate Group/ David Hubbell

Mark’s Tire Service / Mark and Lisa Jennings

Movement For Life Phys. Therapy/ Jason Roda

Nutrien Ag Services/ Darin Chabot

Plasvacc USA Inc. / Heather Alspach

Pamela Pierson and Mike Young

Shadle Insurance/ Jon and Elizabeth Shadle

Water Gap Saver LLC / Mike and Terrie Estrada

WildWind Manor/ Oksana and Shandon Tovt

Hartzell Horizontal Drilling/ Jim Hartzell

Zapata Ranch/ Steve C. Boneso

Silver Horseshoe

2D Ryan Ranch / Noel and Nancy Ryan

777 Auction Company / Jessica Bertoni

Action Glass / Paula Brown

Allgood Cust. Leather/ Matt and Meagan Allgood

A.Spurr Trucking/ Ashley Spurr

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services / Jana LynKaba

Bernard Ranch/ Ron Bernard

Blarney Stone Ranch/ Jeff VanNest

Browder Painting / Ryan and Jennifer Browder

Cabernet Links Golf/ Gwen Erskine

Central Coast Propane / Scott Lindberg

Coast Pipe / Kris Broucaret

Double Barrel Blues/ Brittany Gamble

Empey Inc. Custom Homes / Julie Empey

Farriers Warehouse/ Murt and Jessica Stewart

Filipponi & Thompson Drilling / Ned Thompson

Greg Wiemann Const./ G. Wiemann

Giubbini, Bob and Donna

Granite Ridge Christian Camp / Brad Zimmer

Houck, Chuck and Vikki

J B Dewar Inc. / Ken Dewar

Mazzi Well Drilling/ Chad and Katy Mazzi

Navajo Rock and Sand/ Judy Lewis

Pacwell Consulting / Mike Horwath

Paso Robles Pioneer Day/ Shane McCormack

Jeff and Alyssa Rigby

R&S Enterprises/ Raymond and Susan Smith

Sierra Thompson Fine Art/ Sierra Thompson

The Loading Chute/ David and Dana Zepeda

Viborg Sand and Gravel / Paul Viborg

Friends of the Rodeo

Crestonnews.org/ Ann Spencer

Farm Supply Co./ Pam Pickering

Idler’s/ Jennifer Idler

Shadow Run Vineyard & Winery/ Les and Susan Evans

The Metal Shed/ Bruce and Rosie Hebron

Western Janitor Supply Co./ Linda Buss

Bernice Raymond

Dave Christy

Kids Dummy Roping

Rohrer Hay and Feed

