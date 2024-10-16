94th annual Pioneer Day float judges choose JB Dewar Tractor Restoration Program for Judges Choice Award

PASO ROBLES — Residents, young and old, throughout North County gathered in Downtown Paso Robles on Saturday, Oct. 12, for the 94th annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day. While many Pioneer Day traditions go back decades, the Pioneer Day Committee welcomed a new one into the fold this year — the Pioneer Games.

Following Gymkhana at the Paso Robles Event Center Grandstand Arena, the first annual Pioneer Games made their debut. The free event welcomed everyone to join in on the fun that included a Hay Hurdle Relay, Hay Loading, Hay Stealing Contest, Tug of War between the Bearcats and Greyhounds, Antique Car Potato Race, Women’s Truck & Horse Trailer Backing, Tractor Stake Race, and the Crawler Tractor Pole Pending.

Created by Jon Fuller and inspired by his memories at the Antelope Valley Fair, the event brought together over 300 contestants and spectators.

Photos by Derek Luff/PRP

“So far, all the feedback that I’ve gotten has been really positive,” said Fuller, who is looking forward to bringing the event back next year.

The youngest group of competitors were the Paso Robles High School Football team and the Paso Robles Police Department was also able to play a role in games, using their sirens as a buzzing timer for the hay stealing contest.

“It worked awesome. It was really a nice touch,” added Fuller.

While a few of the games were inspired by the Antelope Valley Fair Games, the rest were thought up in Fuller’s mind.During the California Mid-State Fair in July, Fuller put the games to the test with a Farmer Olympics version. The success there lead to the Pioneer Games being added into the Pioneer Day fold.

Fuller is already working with Pioneer Committee members and volunteers on how to improve the games for next year. Now that word is out about the games, he is looking forward to a bigger crowd. Overall, the feedback on the games is that they were a refreshing addition to the nearly century-old day in Paso Robles.

The rest of Pioneer Day included local favorites like the Whiskerino Contest, the bean feed, Little Cowboy and Cowgirl, and Pet Show contests in the Paso Robles Park Gazebo, and horseshoe pitching contests.

Paso Robles resident Nathan Williams won “Fullest Beard” at the Whiskerino contest. He was encouraged by his wife and kids who thought it would be a fun — and funny — way to join the tradition.

“The beard itself started growing last year when I got hurt on the job as a firefighter, and although it’s been trimmed a couple of times, it’s been fun not shaving it since I had to do it for 24 years before medically retiring in August of this year,” Williams told Paso Robles Press of his whisker journey.

Parade floats included local schools and groups, all of which are judged and, if lucky, named a category winner.

Some of this year’s winners include:

Judges Choice — JB Dewar Tractor Restoration Program

Marshal’s Choice — Corvette Car Group

Queen’s Choice — Paso Robles Model A Ford Club

Belle’s Choice — Piece of 805 Miniature Horses

Best Use of Theme — Santa Barbara Solstice Celebration Ensemble

The first Pioneer Day was held on Oct. 12, 1931, as a day to bring together the town’s city folk and farmers and give thanks to one another. It is a town homecoming filled with antique tractors and equipment, dancing horses, marching bands, high school sports teams, and community groups. And while some things may change, the motto will always remain the same — leave your pocketbook at home.

For more information on Paso Robles Pioneer Day, visit pasoroblespioneerday.org/events-1/pioneer-day-parade-2

