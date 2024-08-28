San Miguel Lions Club hosts old timers at annual barbecue

Paul and Joy King were honored as the two oldest people at the fundraiser for Pioneer Day

By Maylia Baird

PASO ROBLES — The Pioneer Day activities continued at noon this past Sunday, Aug. 25, with the annual Old Timer BBQ in the San Miguel Community Park. Lions Club volunteers were working hard in the hot weather selling tickets for the barbecue and making sure everything ran smoothly. Many also generously donated their time to prepare and serve the delicious meal. In addition to Lions Club members, there were the Pioneer Day royalty. The Marshal, Queen, and Belle, with her attendants, all had their own tables for family and friends to accompany and eat with them as they enjoyed the event.

Miki Saunders, who coordinated the event and was MC for the announcements this year, said, “People who are 80 and over get to have a meal here for free, so that’s why it’s called the Old Timers BBQ, but it’s also an opportunity to identify and give some respect to the people who are considered the royals for the parade. We have the Marshal and the Queen here, and we also celebrate the two oldest people here: male and female.”

This year, Paul King (97) and his wife Joy (92) of Paso Robles were honored as the two oldest people at the barbecue.

Saunders added, “It’s quite a tradition and has been going on for years, and I’m just really proud to be a member of the San Miguel Lions Club.”

While there are many reasons for this event, one of them is to highlight the Pioneer Day Parade happening in October.Many of the events leading up to the big parade day begin in August, including the announcement of Pioneer Day Royalty, The Old Timers BBQ, The Queen’s Luncheon — which includes a list of certain people invited by the Queenherself — the Pioneer Day Kick-Off Party, which is open to the public, and the Ladies Tea.

There will be another Old Timer’s Dinner at the Paso Robles Event Center the week of the parade, which is by invitation only. Following that, the parade will take place where it always has through downtown Paso Robles on the second Saturday of October.

The Belle and four of her attendants were able to make this event and sat intently at their own table.

“It’s nice to connect with the attendants and Belle, and it’s also cool to see all different generations of people just coming together, having fun, having a good ol’ barbecue,” says Ava Friedling, one of the Belle attendants.

Many of the girls expressed how they enjoyed talking with the attendants at the event and learning lots of history and new things.

“I think it’s been really fun because we’ve been able to connect with the older generations and learn a little bit about them and hear some different stories from them,” says Belle attendant Khylah McKee.

As previously mentioned, a new Queen, Marshal, and Belle are chosen each year. The Pioneer Day Court is chosenbased on a tradition of families who have relatives who settled in the area or have been a long-term resident that hasmade an impact in the community to reign over the special event. This year, Bonnie Cary Thorndyke was chosen as the Pioneer Day Queen, the Grand Marshal is Dick Woodland, and the Belle is Reese Jaureguy, representing the Shandon area.

It’s been a big year for Woodland, earning two titles in one year: Roblan of the Year and Pioneer Marshal. When asked what it meant to him, he replied, humorously, “My first thought was there was probably something the doctors weren’ttelling me. But seriously, no, it’s really an honor. I’m not sure how many people have ever gotten both awards let alone in the same year. I’m just overwhelmed by it.”

Thorndyke has lived in Paso Robles for the majority of her life and is very proud to call this area her home. Her mother was also chosen as Pioneer Day Queen in 2003. When asked what it meant to her to follow in her mother’s footsteps, she replied with, “Something totally special.”

Jaureguy just started her senior year at Paso Robles High and is passionate about showing livestock, which she does competitively all over the state.

When asked what her experience is so far with this year’s Pioneer Day Events, Jareguy told Paso Robles Press,“There’s a lot of friendly faces, the people are amazing here, and it’s been pretty good so far.”

To learn more about the Pioneer Day Parade and its upcoming festivities, visit pasoroblespioneerday.org.

Feature Image: Paul King and his wife Joy enjoy themselves at the San Miguel Old Timer BBQ hosted by the San Miguel Lions Club. The two were honored as the oldest people in attendance of the barbecue. Photo by Derek Luff

