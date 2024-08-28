State asks schools to restrict the use of phones during school day due to harm on students’ mental health

PASO ROBLES — Following a letter released on Aug. 13 by California Gov. Gavin Newsom regarding cellphone use in classrooms, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) discussed possible changes to the district’scellphone policy.

Back in June, Newsom released the following statement: “As the Surgeon General affirmed, social media is harming the mental health of our youth. I look forward to working with the Legislature to restrict the use of smartphones during the school day. When children and teens are in school, they should be focused on their studies — not their screens.”

In 2019, the governor signed AB 272 (Muratsuchi) into law, which grants school districts the authority to regulate the use of smartphones during school hours. The legislation was meant to help minimize distractions for students during learning hours. On Aug. 13, Newsom said, “It is imperative that school districts take full advantage of this law to address the growing concerns surrounding student well-being and academic performance. Leveraging the tools of this law, I urge every school district to act now to restrict smartphone use on campus as we begin the new academic year. The evidence is clear: reducing phone use in class leads to improved concentration, better academic outcomes, and enhanced social interactions.”

advertisement

District staff provided a presentation that explored what large districts and local ones are doing for their cell phone policies.

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) plans to ban cellphone usage on campus beginning with the spring semester using Yondr bags that clock in at about $30 each. However, Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) is going with the phones-put-away policy while giving teachers the right to allow the use of an electronic device for teaching purposes.

Locally, Atascadero Unified School District (AUSD) says cellphones are to remain off and away at all times in the middle and elementary schools and off and away during class at the high school.

Trustees looked to the newly appointed student trustee Brandon Nguyen for his perspective.

“As a student, I do like having my phone, but I do have to agree it does intrude on educational purposes as well,” Nguyen said. “I’m not a fan of the magnets [Yondr] personally, but I do think that maybe it may need to be implemented because some kids don’t care about the cellphone policy.”

Nguyen also mentioned that some teachers have a “pocket” or bag that they use in class for students to place their phone into at the start of class.

“Any policy we have, one of the largest challenges, particularly at the secondary, is monitoring and implementing it,” Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Erin Haley added.

Trustee Sondra Williams mentioned a few examples with her own children that advocated for students having access to their phones — one was when her son had an injury and another when her son was not on the bus heading to a game like planned.

The current PRJUSD cellphone policy is the following:

Cellphones are not out in class, except as permitted by teacher within instruction

Cellphones may be out at lunch and passing periods

As the cellphone policy was only a discussion item, the board directed staff to remind teachers of the current cellphone policy and if anything further happens at the state level, the policy will be discussed again.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...