The district also approved to move forward with architect agreement for Georgia Brown campus rebuild

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District met for a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 12. The District has moved to a new platform for its school board agendas. The new platform can be found here.

Board members took the next step in moving forward with the Aquatics Complex by unanimously voting to enter an agreement with Arch Pac, Inc. for design and construction administration.

The complex includes a 38-meter by 25-yard competition pool with a shallow end and steps for learning-to-swim programs. However, according to Brad Pawlowski, assistant superintendent of business services, the shallow end will not affect the water polo teams.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Additionally, the project includes pool recirculation and filtration systems, pool decking and storm drainage, pool oxidation/sanitation system with chemical storage, pool automated control system, pool heater, ADA access lift, pool egress and access, bathhouse with mechanical room and equipment, pool enclosure with exiting, pool underwater lights and sports lighting, and pool cover system. Twelve new lanes will be provided by the 25-yard pool with stainless steel gutter and PVC liner with continuous “deck level” deep gutter style, as well as a new fence or enclosure with gates access, accessible hardware, and signage.

Arch Pac will provide district support through design, DSA approval, bidding, construction administration, and closeout. The fiscal impact to the district stands at $494,341 plus district-approved expenses not to exceed $10,000.

Following the Aquatics Complex decision, the board approved with a 4-3 vote to move forward with an agreement with 19six Architects for the design and construction administration of the Georgia Brown campus. Trustees Dorian Baker, Frank Triggs, and Chris Bausch voted against the agreement.

Prior to the vote, Trustee Bausch explained his decision by saying, “I still think it’s a preferable model to merge Georgia Brown and Glen Speck at the 17th Street campus. I can’t justify, in this era of inflation and declining enrollment, spending $1.2 million to design something that we might not need, we might not fully utilize … For that reason, I will be voting against this.”

“I don’t think rebuilding the Georgia Brown campus is a wise use of funds,” he added.

The Georgia Brown campus rebuild was approved during the March 22 board meeting. That motion was also passed with a 4-3 vote, with Baker, Bausch, and Triggs opposed.

More information on that decision can be read here.

Trustee Tim Gearhart responded to Bausch’s decision with, “As far as financial health goes, Mr. Bausch is absolutely right. But as far as the health and welfare of the humans in that community and what we can do in that part of our larger community, I am going to vote yes.”

The financial impact of the new campus is estimated at $1,260,400 and will use Measure M funds plus district-approved expenses not to exceed $20,000.

Rebuilding the Georgia Brown campus will include site utility upgrades, including main gas, water, sewer, and electrical distribution. Additionally, the campus will receive expansion and improvements to the western kindergarten play area, demolition of the Oak Street gazebo, demolition of relocatable buildings, renovation of the hardcourts, and a new play structure and renovation of the fields.

Also part of the rebuild: minor modernization of the kindergarten classrooms and multipurpose room, construction of a new classroom wing(s) with restrooms, and a data room, minor modernization of the North East classroom wing and library.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...