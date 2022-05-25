Deputy superintendent leaving district for superintendent position in Cayucos

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) met for a regular board meeting on Tuesday, May 24.

Paso Robles High School (PRHS) Senior Malia Gaviola concluded her term as the student trustee for PRJUSD. Malia will be attending Princeton University in the Fall.

PRJUSD Superintendent Curt Dubost presented Malia with an award for her service, “Congratulations, Malia, you are truly a remarkable young lady, and has been my profound pleasure to witness your incredible combination of instability, hard work, and above all, your impeccable character.”

Also leaving the district at the end of this school year is Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Gaviola, Malia’s mother. Jennifer has been selected to serve as the superintendent of Cayucos Elementary School District. Her start date there is July 1.

“I wanted to congratulate Erin Haley again for the official appointment of her as assistant superintendent,” said Gaviola, “She has shown her drive, her work ethic, and her dedication to staff, students, and this community. I am proud of her…you [Haley] are someone to look up to.”

It was announced at the May 10 school board meeting that the district approved Erin Haley as the new assistant superintendent.

Trustee Tim Gearhart shared his sentiments and well wishes to Gaviola during his final comments of the meeting, “You’ve been a spirit of success for the high school while you were there and also as an administrator. We are going to miss you.”

The other trustees echoed his sentiments.

The PRHS Stunt team was recognized for their recent CIF Central Section Championship win. The team went on to compete on the state level in Roseville, where they tied for third place out of nine teams.

The team has won five Mountain League Championships in the six years of the team’s existence.

See Paso Robles Press’s full story on the Bearcat Stunt team’s recent championship at here.

Board members unanimously approved a new job description for the district. PRJUSD will be looking to hire a school social worker/s. School social workers are trained mental health professionals who can assist with mental health concerns, behavioral concerns, positive behavioral support, academic and classroom support, consultation with teachers, parents, and administrators, as well as provide individual and group counseling/therapy.

The new position is fully funded by the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP).

Trustees received four notices of completed projects.

The Marie Bauer Early Childhood Center, George Flamson Temporary Campus, PRHS Bearkittens Playground, and George H. Flamson Middle School Classroom Addition were completed by May 23.

Staff needed the district’s signature to file the Notice of Completion to begin a 35-day lien period. Final payment to contractors after the lien period and any corrections needed are made. The board agreed to sign the notice.

Trustees then received the first reading of board policy (BP) and administrative resolution (AR) 6173: Education for Homeless Children reflect CSBA recommendations.

The resolution is an effort from the district to identify homeless students to ensure those students have the necessary services needed to access education.

According to the written policy, “when there are at least 15 homeless students in the district or a district school, the district’s local control and accountability plan (LCAP) shall include goals and specific actions to improve student achievement and other outcomes of homeless students.”

Director of Student Services Tom Harrington and contact liaison for education for homeless and foster children commented on the difficulty in getting an accurate count of all the homeless children in the district. He says this is because the district gets a snapshot of children’s home status once per year during parent data confirmation.

According to Harrington, the district has many more foster students than homeless due to more accurate and constant reporting from foster children’s social workers.

The district has plans to work with the Paso Robles City homeless task force in the future to identify and reach out to homeless children.

A second reading will be brought to the board at the June 14 meeting.

The next regularly scheduled PRJUSD board meeting will be Tuesday, June 14, at 6 p.m.

