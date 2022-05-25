A separate burn led by Cal Fire will start May 25 at 9 a.m. until Friday around 3 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — Camp Roberts Fire Department would like to advise the public of a prescribed control burn scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, starting at 10 a.m. until complete. Smoke may be visible in the area during the burn.

They will be burning 8,000 acres on Camp Roberts Garrison Training Center property.

A separate burn led by CAL FIRE will also be taking place on Camp Roberts property starting May 25 at 9 a.m. until Friday around 3 p.m. according to Fresno CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE will be conducting fire training for Fresno and Tulare Cal Fire stations. Similar training burns were conducted earlier this month at Camp Roberts.

Smoke will be visible from both north and southbound Hwy 101, contiguous properties, and surrounding communities.

This prescribed burn is controlled and maintained by the Camp Roberts Fire Department and Cal Fire.

You may call Camp Roberts Public Information Officer Keba Baird at (805) 610-6742 with any questions or concerns.

