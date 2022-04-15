The musical ran the first two weekends of April and sold out multiple shows

PASO ROBLES — Musical theater returned to Paso Robles High School (PRHS) the first two weekends of April with students performing “The Addams Family.” The show ran April 1 through 3 and April 8 through 10.

Wednesday (Ella Gomez) and Pugsley (Molli Nicolds) in The Addams Family contributed photo

“I picked “The Addams Family” because of the variety of opportunities for students, and I enjoy the book-writer, Rick Elise. He also wrote Peter and the Starcatcher, that we performed in 2017,” said PRHSs Drama Director, Marcy Goodnow.

“The Addams Family” musical first appeared on Broadway exactly 12 years ago when it opened in April of 2010. Based on the well-known characters that we’ve seen in TV, movies, and cartoons, this was the first time the characters hit the stage—telling us a story through a slightly different lens.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

“I think it [the musical] is more about Wednesday as a young adult as the others [versions] are when she is a bit younger,” continued Goodnow.

Ella Gomez portrayed Wednesday Addams, with Cameron LeClair playing Gomez Addams, Amani Arellano playing Morticia Addams, Danny Perez playing Uncle Fester, Dylan Saunders playing Grandma, and Molli Nicolds playing Pugsley Addams. With Caedmon Bigelow as Lurch, Hunter Breese as Mal Beineke, Ava Lovelace as Alice Beineke, and Shane Mullinix as Lucas Beineke. The cast featured a total of 35 talented student dancers and actors who brought the show to life.

Cast and crew of The Addams Family Production. Contributed photo

“The cast and some of the crew have been working on the show since January. We rehearse five days a week, and there were multiple rehearsals going on simultaneously. The students worked with our Choreographer Courtney Brock, Vocal Director Regan Rowins, and Vocal Assistant Haley Talbert, and myself to learn the show,” stated Goodnow.

Though COVID didn’t slow PRHSs drama department down, it made them shift how they put shows on. From performing “A Christmas Carol” as a radio play that aired on KPRL in December of 2020, performing “Mamma Mia!” their postponed spring 2020 show in the spring of 2021 with the original casts outside, to their fall 2021 play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” with the audience in masks. The drama department also performed two shows for elementary kids during that time. “The Addams Family” is the drama department’s official return to normal.

“We rehearsed and auditioned in masks, so it wasn’t as normal as it could have been. We felt extremely excited that the mask mandate was removed before performance time! It was overwhelming to get to perform the way we used to,” added Goodnow. “We have many traditions during show time that really make an impact on our students, and it felt wonderful to get the opportunity to do them. The students are very connected to each other and this department, and it makes for an amazing show.”

Over its two-weekend run, “The Addams Family” had three shows sell out completely, with multiple standing ovations and audiences filled with enthusiasm.

“This group of students worked so hard to give our audiences a show that didn’t look like a “high school” production. They have respect for each other, the department, and the work we are doing. I am so proud and thrilled to be back,” concluded Goodnow.

Gomez (Cameron LeClair) and Morticia (Amani Arellano) dance in The Addams Family. Contributed photo Wednesday (Ella Gomez) in The Addams Family. Contributed photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...