Lifelong resident and champion of Paso Robles, Masia’s legacy of generosity and community service lives on

PASO ROBLES / NORTH COUNTY — Paso Robles lost a true pillar in the community this past July. Matt Masia died on Sunday, July 28, in his home with family by his side. There are many ways that one could have crossed paths with Masia, but the main would be at one of his cherished hotels — the Adelaide Inn or Black Oak Motel (now Best Western Black Oak).

“Don’t take yourself so seriously,” that is what Mitchell Masia hopes people take away from his brother’s life. “I think he was a pretty simple guy when it came down to most aspects of his life.”

Matt Masia is shown in front of his Adelaide Inn motel after being named Roblan of the Year in 2018. Masia, a respected community leader, died at the age of 67 on Sunday, July 28. Photo by Nicholas Mattson

A lifelong Paso Roblan, Matt was born in Paso Robles on Oct. 5, 1956, to Mario and Shirley Masia. A proud Bearcat, he graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1974 where he was active in FFA and served as ASB president. And we cannot forget that he was a member of the 1972 Bearcat CIF Championship football team.

Matt continued supporting FFA well after high school, following in his grandfather’s footsteps. His grandfather began buying animals at the California Mid-State Fair in 1949, and Matt continued the tradition ever since. In 2017, he was inducted into the California Mid-State Fair Hall of Fame for his contributions and dedication to the fair.

“Matt loved that part of his life. The connection that he had growing up and his involvement in both FFA and 4-H were a real foundational for him,” said Mitchell of his brother’s livestock showing days. “He got a lot of joy out ofparticipating and being a leader in those different organizations.”

After attending Fresno State University, Matt came back home to get back into the family business.

“We literally grew up attached to the property,” explained Mitchell. “It’s kind of a classic story … you’re kind of exposed to everything.”

Matt’s maternal grandfather, Hugh Black, opened the original Black Oak Motor Lodge in 1961, and owned the property where the motel was originally situated, extended all the way down Riverside Avenue, and was home to the Black Poultry Hatchery. Later, his maternal aunt, Linda, operated the family-owned liquor store; he worked there during high school, on weekends while attending Fresno State, and after he graduated college.

Growing up, Matt had experienced all the jobs at the Black Oak Motel. At the age of 6, he answered phones and later cleaned rooms, changed beds, and greeted guests.

“It was so much a fabric, part of the fabric of our childhood and our surroundings that it just kind of happened organically,” explains Mitchell. “You just kind of get thrown in there and exposed to everything. And so there’s no tasks too big or too small.”

Matt was instrumental in helping grow the family business with the development of Black Oak Corner and building theAdelaide Inn in 1986. Famously, Matt’s old bedroom would eventually become his office. To his staff and others who worked with him, Matt was a quiet but respected leader.

The only thing more important to Matt than his business and community was his family. He married Robin Tuley in 1998, and they welcomed their one and only son, Mateo, in 2001. Along with supporting the San Francisco Giants, the family was vital to Matt’s well-being.

“He got a lot of enjoyment out of bringing happiness to others, and I think that’s really important for people to know,” said Mitchell.

For many who knew him, Matt invoked the feeling of “Christmas.” His long-time friend Dana Stroud says Matt was known for surprising loved ones with meaningful gifts, just because.

“He was very considerate and kind and good-hearted. I think that’s the best way to describe it,” says Stroud. “His heart was always good and always in the right place and not everybody had that right. And Matt did. Matt’s heart was good.”

Stroud describes her childhood-and-beyond friend as an offensive lineman (which was his position on the team when he was a Bearcat).

“He would just clear the path and let others achieve the success or let others gain the recognition or catch the pass orrun the ball or throw the ball,” explained Stroud. “He cleared so many paths for people in the community and that was a reflection. That’s what he did in life. He opened up the holes for all of us to run through, or for all of us to pass through or for all of us to be open and catch the ball. He created those opportunities for so many people here in town.”

Matt touched almost every organization in Paso Robles. He had a passion for helping youth and donated time and money to Bearcat Boosters, Boys & Girls Club, Children’s Museum, and Studios on the Park. He also helped build and develop a working garden for Bauer Speck Elementary School. Gardening was one of Matt’s favorite passions. He was instrumental in a variety of community organizations, including Estrella Warbird Museum, Pioneer Museum, Pioneer Day, Main Street Association, and the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce.

Main Street Association Executive Director Norma Moye was friends with Matt’s family and knew him almost his entire life.

“He was the kindest person you’d ever want to know,” said Moye who recalled Matt bringing an annual jar of pretzels to the Main Street office. Another Christmas trait of his, adding that he was “Like a lovable teddy bear.”

His committee and board involvement over the years includes being 4-H president, Paso Robles FFA president, Chamber president and long-time board member, City of Paso Robles “All Aboard” Train Station Committee chair and board, San Luis Obispo County Visitor and Convention Bureau founding member and board member, Travel Paso board member, and a founding member of the Paso Robles Business Improvement District. For all his hard work and dedication to the community of Paso Robles, he was awarded Roblan of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce in 2018.

When Paso Robles Press interviewed Matt in 2018 for being named Roblan of the Year, he was asked what advice he had for others in the community about giving back.

Matt replied, “Honestly, I think giving back helps not only other people, but it’s good for you. You get a connection you would otherwise not have. Everyone is busy, but if you can do just a little to help, do it. You will help Paso Robles, and you will develop friendships with people of all different backgrounds, people you might not otherwise have the chance to interact with during your everyday work or family life. Invest just one day a month if that’s what you’re able to do — that is what makes a community.”

A public Celebration of Life will be held at the Paso Robles Event Center on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 3 p.m.

Additionally, Sensorio will be hosting two nights of rememberance for Matt. On Sept. 8, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Bearcat Boosters, and on Sept. 22, a portion will be donated to Paso Robles High School FFA.

You can find more information on those events here

sensoriopaso.com/sensorio-celebrations.

Featured Image: A young Matt Masia poses with ribbons and trophies he won as a member of FFA and 4-H. Masia graduated in 1974 from Paso Robles High, where he was ASB president and member of the 1972 Bearcat CIF Championship squad. Contributed Photo

