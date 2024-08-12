PASO ROBLES — Idler’s Home in Paso Robles will be hosting another culinary experience to support a local nonprofit. This month, join them for an interactive live cooking show that showcases the best of local food, wine, and beer. This event is not only a feast for the senses but also supports the work of Resilient Souls, a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding victims of trauma, abuse, and exploitation.

On the menu is a 5-course meal, prepared by Chef Andrei of I Love to Cater. Watch as Chef Andrei and other local food purveyors cook right before your eyes, with each dish perfectly paired with local wines and beers. The event will also feature beautifully prepared table settings adorned with local floral decor.

Enjoy a night filled with food, drink, and community spirit while supporting a cause that helps individuals and families build a safe haven. Seating is limited.

Event Details:

Central Coast Party Helpers & Central Coast Cooking Show

Tuesday, Sep. 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Idler’s Home, 2361 Theatre Dr, Paso Robles

Tickets: Available at centralcoastpartyhelpers.com

