PRYAF Virtual Art Auction celebrates professional artists and their efforts to support visual and performing arts education for youth

PASO ROBLES — Professional Artists such as Lena Rushing, Peg Grady, Neal Breton, Heidi Peterson, Debra Jurey, Harvey Cohon, Janice Pluma and many more have generously donated their work to support young artists. Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation’s Virtual Art Auction will showcase their work to help bridge a funding gap of $46,000 in this year’s programming left by canceled fundraisers.

Virtual Art Auction Timeline

• July 24: Virtual Art Auction bidding begins at 7 a.m.: pryaf.givesmart.com

• Aug. 2: Virtual Art Auction ends at 8 p.m.

On March 13, Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, a popular youth arts center, was forced to close its doors to protect students, families, and staff from the spread of COVID-19. Nearly 400 students (5-18 years old) were left waiting for the return of their favorite, afterschool art, theater, music, dance and creative enrichment classes. PRYAF instructors and leaders responded by launching the “Virtual Studio,” a series of 20-plus, free, visual and performing arts classes designed to keep students connected, creating, and expressing themselves from home.

“We know that artists are vital second responders. In disasters such as Sonoma, Paradise, Houston and New Orleans, the arts fortified souls and minds with the familiar hallmarks of our culture, identity, and community, providing a nexus of hope, help and healing.” — Californians for the Arts

“The Art Community has served alongside PRYAF from the beginning when artist and philanthropist Donna Berg gathered community leaders for a common goal, to support our youth through the arts. She hired working artists that continue to teach at the Center today. We know that we have many friends in the art community that want to help — those that make art and those that enjoy collecting it. We hope the two will come together to stand by our students who desperately need their support now,” said Emily Jagger, PRYAF Director of Development.

