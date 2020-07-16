Launches free Facebook Live Wine Down Wednesdays concert series

PASO ROBLES — The Vina Robles Amphitheatre concert season has been postponed until 2021, due to state, county, and city guidelines regarding COVID-19 and the improbability of hosting mass gatherings. A majority of the on-sale 2020 events have been rescheduled to 2021.

In place of live events, Nederlander Concerts, the venue’s exclusive programmer, has launched Wine Down Wednesdays, a virtual series of music paired with Vina Robles wines. Wine Down Wednesdays feature local musicians on Facebook Live for fans to enjoy at home amid the COVID-19 crisis. All programming is free, and fans can engage by following @vinaroblesamphitheatre on Facebook.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre was recently named the “Best Live Music Venue” in San Luis Obispo County by readers of the New Times, advancing the Amphitheatre’s reputation as one of California’s leading concert venues. This marks the venue’s fifth consecutive win.

“It is very gratifying to be recognized by our local community,” said Paul Leatherman, General Manager of the Vina Robles Amphitheatre. “The reputation of the Vina Robles Amphitheatre continues to grow in the entertainment industry, which is reflected in the caliber of shows we have hosted over the past few years. While we are now on a temporary hiatus, we look forward to welcoming our community back when it’s deemed safe for everyone.”

RESCHEDULED EVENTS

Purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date; refunds for canceled shows will be distributed directly to patrons via point of purchase.

JUNE 5, 2020 – Train – 2021 date TBD

JUNE 14, 2020 – Barenaked Ladies – Rescheduled to June 12, 2021

JULY 5, 2020 – The Beach Boys – Rescheduled to Sept. 18, 2021

JULY 18, 2020 – Steve Martin and Martin Short – Rescheduled to Aug. 22, 2021

JULY 31, 2020 – Primus – Rescheduled to Aug. 6, 2021

AUG. 3, 2020 – Joe Bonamassa – Rescheduled to July 31, 2021

AUG. 8, 2020 – Billy Currington – 2021 date TBD

AUG. 20, 2020 – The Australian Pink Floyd Show – Rescheduled to Aug. 15, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related