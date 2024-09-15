PASO ROBLES — On Sept. 13, at approximately 1:14 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers responded to a report of a teen male allegedly carrying a small black handgun and chasing another teen in the area of Niblick Road and Country Club Drive. The school resource officer located one of the juveniles involved, a known student from Liberty Continuation School. After investigation, it was determined the reported firearm was actually a large canister of bear mace. The teen was arrested for possession of O.C. spray, while the second teen fled the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. The Paso Robles Police Department is asking anyone with information to call PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at (805) 529-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

