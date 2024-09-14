By Elisa Huot

FORMER EDUCATOR, PARENT, AND PASO ROBLES RESIDENT

The North County is a playground for nature lovers, but for busy moms, finding time to explore with little ones can be a challenge. That’s where a new wave of mom-powered movement is taking root, creating a network of support, fresh air, and shared adventures. Getting outside has significant mental and physical health benefits. Cultivating a child’s love for nature can begin as early as infancy with stroller walks. Gathering parents and littles for communal outings costs nothing beyond a cup of to-go coffee or snacks for those ever-growing appetites. These meet-ups transform a workout into a social event, with the added benefit of safety in numbers.

Two local mamas are leading the charge.

“It’s about getting outside, breathing fresh air, and connecting with other moms who understand the journey of parenthood,” says Holl-lee Lawrence, founder of Whole Mama Fitness.

Holl-lee has been a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in the mental health field for almost a decade. She is also a mom to two boys, ages 4 and 6. She started Whole Mama Fitness with her partner, Kendra Lehnhoff, in January to support mamas on their physical and psychological journeys. As a perinatal mental health specialist, she has seen the power of moms backing other moms and how essential this is to thriving in early motherhood. Her most recent undertaking, launching the Mom Walk Collective Atascadero chapter, aims to create a village of moms through free, accessible walks. A secondary benefit to getting out and moving is the help offered at each walk, through intimate conversations, the sharing of sometimes forgotten necessities like wipes, or even assistance chasing down a rogue toddler.

Holl-lee emphasized the importance of choosing the right equipment based on your activity level when hitting the pavement with your family. Do you want your child to sleep in the stroller or explore freely? Know your terrain and bring the appropriate carrier/stroller. Bring more snacks than you think you’ll need, water, and consider music to keep everyone energized.

If you are searching for need-to-know information about local paths and trails before you head out, look no further than @slo_hiking_mama on Instagram. Kirsten Roberts started organizing hikes when she found that reliable information about the kid-friendliness of trails in North County was scarce. Her mission is to provide honest reviews of trails, parks, and outdoor activities, including safety tips and age-appropriate recommendations. She shares likes and dislikes as well as details about the length and terrain of each hike. This mama isn’t just hitting the trails. She’s organizing creek play dates and beach meet-ups.

SLO Hiking Mama, a play on the acronym, is not just a reference to the county name, but a humorous nod to the speed at which children move when they are taking in the outdoors.

She advises having realistic expectations when taking children out, “Build up the length of time, your goal should be to get out there, not hike the whole thing.”

Start with shorter hikes and gradually increase the distance. Remember, the goal is to get outside and enjoy the experience.

The North County mom community is growing, with an increasing need for a variety of meet-ups. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or a newbie stroller-pusher, there’s a place for you.

