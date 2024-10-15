Charles “Chuck” Leland Van Tassel, 77, passed away at home in Paso Robles on October 9, 2024, surrounded by his loving wife and three children.

Chuck was born the middle child of seven in North Bend, OR, on April 9, 1947. His childhood in Gardiner, OR, instilled a lifelong passion for fishing, hunting, gardening, and being outdoors. He graduated from Reedsport High School in 1965, where he played basketball and ran track.

He spent his childhood and teen years running and biking through the woods, getting into boyhood mischief, building churches with his older brother, baling hay, and attending The Church of God.

He was drafted into the Army in 1966. He served one year in Vietnam in the 1st Infantry on the front lines, receiving two Purple Hearts during his time there. He returned from Vietnam and was stationed at Camp Roberts for the remainder of his term of service. Shortly before his discharge, he met Marilee Ostini. They married in 1968, started a life together, and had two children, Eric and Heidi Van Tassel.

At the young age of 23, Chuck was involved in an asphalt plant accident in Paso Robles, which resulted in the loss of his right arm above the elbow. He returned to work for the same company only one year later and never left the industry. He never viewed himself as disabled and never wanted any pity in life. In his eyes, he was only missing an arm – there were far worse off people than him in the world.

In 1982, Chuck helped develop the rock quarry that has been known as Rocky Canyon Rock Quarry in Atascadero. He worked there through a few ownership changes, including the change to Union Asphalt, and later retired with Cal Portland in 2013.

He married the love of his life, Darlena Henson, in 1986. He gained a second son whom he loved, adopted, and gave his last name to, Andy Van Tassel. Chuck and Darlena enjoyed traveling together, whether it meant flying, cruising, or driving. Their favorite place to travel to was always Hawaii. They loved to fish together and spent countless trips in their RV doing just that. They enjoyed being members of the SLO Vets Club, Paso Robles Elks, Paso Robles Moose Lodge, and the Paso Robles VFW.

Chuck’s passion for the last 30 years was being a Grandpa to his five grandchildren: Tyler & Ross Van Tassel, Dylan & Ellie Sonniksen, and Emily Patti. He was an amazing Grandpa who truly showed up for them. Whether it was birthday parties, a day of working around the yard, hunting, fishing, ball games, wheelchair racing the last couple of years, or just sitting and sharing his stories, he was always doing what he could to spend time with them and make them feel loved. In the last three years, he became a Great-Grandpa to Rowan & Harper Van Tassel, who brought even more joy and love to his heart. He cherished visits from all the kids and grandkids, and you never had to call; just come by anytime was his motto.

We ask you to join us in celebrating the amazing man he was to everyone who knew him on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 3 pm at the Paso Robles Elks Lodge. We would love for you to share your favorite Chuck stories too!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...