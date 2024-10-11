Its been a big year for Richard “Dick” Woodland. In January, he was announced as the 2023 Roblan of the Year, and this October, he will ride through Downtown Paso Robles as the 94th Annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day Marshal. Dick will be joining an exclusive list of people who have been chosen for their dedication in preserving the history of Paso Robles area pioneers.

When asked about receiving the honor, Dick told Paso Magazine, “My first thought was there was probably something the doctors weren’t telling me. But seriously, it’s really an honor. I’m not sure how many people have ever had both awards, let alone the same year. I was just overwhelmed by it.”

Dick’s family history in Paso Robles begins in 1922 when his mother, Imogene Orton, moved here with her mother when she was just 5 years old. Imogene worked various jobs throughout her school years and beyond, including working as a waitress at the HiWay Hotel on 13th and Pine streets.

Fred Woodland, Dick’s father, migrated from England to Connecticut in 1910 when he was also 5 years old. During the Great Depression, Fred worked as a marine mechanic and, like many, headed out to find more work. Hearing about the plentiful jobs in Alaska on some fishing fleets, that’s where Fred went. However, fate has a different plan for Fred.

“On his way to Alaska, he was running low on cash but heard there was a job opening at Basil Tunison’s Buick Dealership in Paso Robles,” says Dick. “He applied for the job and booked a room at the HiWay Hotel.”

Fred met a spirited waitress and never left town. In 1939 they welcomed their first son Fred Jr. followed by Dick in 1943. Fred was considered too old for the draft during World War II but became the civilian in charge of the motor pool at Camp Roberts, and Imogene also worked there doing clerical work. During most of his growing up years, Dick lived on Vine Street just south of what is now the Junior High School.

“Growing up in the 1950s was an amazing time in our history. This was especially true when growing up in small towns like Paso Robles, where we were raised in a period of innocence. Most families had one breadwinner, and everyone strived to get ahead and improve their situations. Doors were left unlocked, and keys were often left in automobile ignitions,” says Dick.

In the 1950s Dick’s grandfather, Albert Woodland joined the young family in Paso Robles and worked for the city as a caretaker for the City Park. Dick recalls that this was back when the park had a mini zoo, goldfish ponds, and the “dangerous” merry-go-round.

From the late 1940s through the early 1960s, Dick’s parents managed a Norwalk Service Station for JB Dewar at 9th and Spring streets. With the Polar Freeze on one side and the City Plunge across the street, there was no question why this was the hot spot in town. Over time, the boys, along with many of their friends, worked there. Until he was old enough to work at the service station, Dick found other jobs in town, such as working for Royal Photo Service out of San Jose to doing weekly heavy cleanup at the Hudson’s and Daniel’s Drugstore’s lunch counters.

Regarding his favorite memories growing up, Dick says, “When you’re little growing up, parents could kind of turn you loose. As long as you came back home by dark. And the bicycle days heading to the public pool or out to Rest Haven — it was just fun times.”

After high school, Dick went on to Fresno State until he dropped out to pursue racing, which would be a lifelong passion of his. By the mid-’60s, the Vietnam War was heating up, and Dick was drafted into the Army. He was sent to Europe, where he spent most of his time in Fulda, Germany, and married his first wife, Patricia Diane Beckman, who followed him there.

Dick’s journey took him to Southern California, but his heart remained in Paso Robles. When the chance arose, he returned and became a key figure in the town’s development. In 1985, Dick was a founding partner in Eberle Winery, where he still holds a partnership today. He was also a founding partner in the Citizen’s Bank of Paso Robles, which later merged with the Bank of Santa Maria.

Dick is also known for his work in local development. He operated an alfalfa farm and donated land to Paso Robles to construct the original Niblick Bridge, which he later helped expand. In the 1990s, Dick developed Woodland Plaza I, followed by Woodland Plaza II, ensuring more tax revenue stayed within Paso Robles — Dick also notes that he did not choose the name for the centers.

His contributions extended to vineyards, where he developed Patricia Diane Vineyards in honor of his late wife. He also worked with the Paso Robles Housing Authority to build River Walk Terrace, a 79-unit affordable housing complex for senior citizens. Outside of business, Dick and his wife Claudia established the Woodland Auto Display at the Estrella Warbird Museum. This display showcases over 100 vehicles and attracts thousands of visitors annually and he boasts over 65 years in the auto racing industry.

Of Dick’s four children, his youngest, Patrick, lives with his family in Concord, North Carolina. His oldest son, Robert, lives in Paso Robles, as well as his daughter Jeanette Mayfield and her husband, Tracy. His son Richard Jr. and his wife Kelly and their daughters, Jak, Edi, Ryn, and Riley also live here. Dick’s four granddaughters will be in the Pioneer Day Parade as the fifth-generation Woodlands in Paso Robles.

