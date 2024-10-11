Just over 20 years ago, Audrey May was the Paso Robles Pioneer Day Queen. Now, her daughter Bonnie Lee Cary Thorndyke gets to follow in her footsteps as the 94th annual Pioneer Day Queen. Since the first Pioneer Day in 1931, a Grand Marshal and Queen have been chosen from families who have settled in our area to reign over the celebration.

Proud of her heritage and the wonderful town she calls home, Bonnie feels honored to be selected as this year’s Pioneer Day Queen. When asked about what it means to her to carry on a tradition started by her mother, Bonnie says it is “very special.”

Though Bonnie was born in Fresno in 1940, her family had quickly moved to Paso Robles in 1947 where their family had roots starting in the 1800s. Her great-grandfather, James Hardy Allen, came to settle in the Bee Rock area in 1881. The Allen family journeyed from Indiana to California, establishing a homestead and contributing to the San Miguel farming community. James came with his wife Caroline with their children, Henry, Mary Jane, Joseph Wm. and Laura. Their last child, Daisy, was born in 1882. In 1900, at the age of 60, James’s occupation was listed as a San Miguel area farmer. Bonnie’s lineage includes several other prominent pioneer families, such as the Forbes, Cox, Fraizer, Beck, and Smith families.

Bonnie’s grandfather, Joseph Wm., married Teresa Frazier, another local, and together they had four children, including Bonnie’s mother, Audrey May, who was honored as Pioneer Day Queen in 2003. Audrey would go on to marry Ed Cary and they would also have four children, Robert, Bonnie, Skip, and Sheila.

Bonnie’s childhood and upbringing in Paso Robles laid the foundation for her lifelong connection to the community. She attended Paso Robles schools, beginning with grammar school under the instruction of the Miss Georgia Brown, a beloved teacher whose name lived on with the Georgia Brown Elementary School.

Some of Bonnie’s favorite memories of her childhood includes growing up on her families’ 30 acres with her beloved horses. Her love for horses was a lifelong passion, with Bonnie participating in horse shows and pleasure riding whenever she could.

During her school years, Bonnie was active in various extracurricular activities. She served as Head Majorette in high school, was Worthy Advisor for the Paso Robles Chapter of Rainbow Girls, and was crowned May Day Queen in her senior year. While still in school, she worked at Tots and Teens Children’s Clothing Store and JC Penney.

Bonnie graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1958 and then continued her education at business college in Fresno and the College of the Sequoias in Visalia. After finishing her studies, Bonnie began a career in banking, working for Wells Fargo and Bank of America. She eventually began a long tenure with the Paso Robles School District office before retiring.

In 1962, Bonnie married Mike Thorndyke, a local, jolly, and gregarious businessman who worked at her aunt and uncle’s grocery store, Liles Market. Later, the Thorndyke family built the Wayside Liquor gas station on Creston Road in 1963. In addition to owning and operating Wayside Liquor, the Thorndyke family owned the Gold Coast Ice Company, and the Talk Shop on 12th Street. Mike and Bonnie were married for 47 wonderful years before he passed in 2009.

Together, they raised two children: Dana Thorndyke Thiel, married to Tom, and Brian Thorndyke, married to Stephanie Muir. Bonnie’s family also includes three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Bonnie is looking forward to continuing the family legacy as a Pioneer Day Queen this year. When asked about her favorite Pioneer Day memories, she tells us her favorites were always when her grandparents were still alive.

And if she could pass anything on to her fellow Paso Robans, is to “Be grateful for what’s been given to you and how you lived.”

