Once upon a time, in a land of oaks, olives, and vineyards, lived a wonderful community, now 167 years old, with an old-fashioned ag work ethic and a strong respect for their past, present, and future.

It’s October 12, and the village of Paso Robles is honoring, for the 94th time, it’s heritage with the Pioneer Day Parade through town, followed by special events all over downtown. Families, friends and neighbors gather to pay tribute to this special place we’re fortunate to call home. A special thank you goes to this years’ event chairman, Lori Woods. With Lori at the helm it will be smooth sailing for everyone involved and a Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Day for the rest of us!

Proceeding into the busy month of October, it’s time to pause and enjoy the beauty of this month’s full hunter’s moon on the evening of the 17th. This supermoon is closest to Earth than any other moon this year, so it appears larger and is the color of harvest.

“On this special occasion, May your life be as abundant as the harvest, and your heart as full as the moon.” — Unknown

Downtown Main Street has a lively calendar this month and through the remainder of 2024. On October 19, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., the annual Golden Oak Honey and Pumpkin Festival and Kids’ Flea Market will fill the City Park with honey, pumpkins, vendors, and kids in celebration of harvest. With demos, samples, games, and music, it’s fun for the whole family.

On Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Main Street introduces a new festival: the Dia de Los Muertos Festival — “The Day of the Dead.” This is a traditional Mexican Holiday that celebrates life and death. The park will come alive with color, dancers and music, arts and crafts, vendors, and food. There will be family shrines to which awards will be presented. Stop by for a day of fun in the park.

We wrap up October on Thursday the 31st, Halloween’s Safe and Fun Downtown event from 3 until 6 p.m. Remember it’s a witch’s night out, so look around near the City Park to find the Witches for great photo ops. For all the details, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org.

