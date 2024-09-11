Recognition will be presented at the annual Templeton Christmas Tree Auction and Awards Ceremony

TEMPLETON — The Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of nominations for the 2024 Templeton Citizen of the Year and Templeton Business of the Year. This recognition will be presented at the annual Templeton Christmas Tree Auction and Awards Ceremony, celebrating those who have made contributions to the community. The nomination deadline is Monday, Sept. 23.

Templeton’s community is filled with individuals and businesses whose commitment enhances the quality of life in North County. Whether through dedicated volunteerism, philanthropy, or exceptional business practices, these unsung heroes deserve to be recognized.

Citizen of the Year criteria:

Must have significantly contributed to Templeton through community service, philanthropy, or other ongoing outreach.

Nominee should have resided in the greater Templeton area for at least five years.

Contributions must not be solely related to employment responsibilities.

Submit your Citizen of the Year nomination at form.jotform.com/242497398625169

Business of the Year considerations:

Actively engages in local community initiatives, charities, and events, demonstrating a commitment to giving back.

Shows consistent growth, innovation, and positive performance over the past year.

Exemplifies outstanding customer service, with strong relationships and a reputation for excellence.

Provides notable contributions to the local economy through job creation and community strengthening initiatives.

Submit your Business of the Year nomination at form.jotform.com/242498219825164

Submission Tips:

Only completed nomination forms will be accepted.

Encourage a range of supporters to submit letters documenting the nominee’s service and dedication to Templeton.

Nominations for Paso Robles awards will be announced in the coming months and honored at the Chamber Annual Gala in Spring 2025.

