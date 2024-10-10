Merrill Krainess, 91, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2024 in Chanhassen, Minnesota. She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on November 10, 1932. She attended Barnard University for her undergraduate degree and completed advanced degrees at the University of Cincinnati and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

She was a homemaker and later employed by the Foreign Service with posts in Belgrade and Hong Kong.

One of her favorite things to do was traveling the world. She also loved to sing. She especially enjoyed participating in the Barnard Alumni Club and AAUW book club. Some of her favorite historical icons were Gertrude Stein and Gustav Mahler. She was always reading and enjoying various literary works.

In later years, after her employment with the foreign service, she retired back to Atascadero, CA. Eight years later, her mother, Mary Skramovsky, moved in with her, and they spent 15 years together participating in the community. In 2018, Merrill moved to Minnesota to live with her son and his family.

She is survived by her daughter Amy, son David, four grandchildren, and one great-grandson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of the Atascadero Library.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...