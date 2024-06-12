New Austin Hope tasting experience features sidewalk bar and private creative spaces

PASO ROBLES — Hope Family Wines is opening its second tasting room, Hope on Park — an experiential tasting room where nearly 50 years of heritage, hospitality, and winemaking find a whole new flavor in downtown Paso Robles.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring the world of Hope Family Wines to downtown,” said Owner-Winemaker Austin Hope. “It puts us at the heart of what Paso Robles is all about.”

Located at 1140 Pine St., right across from the Paso Robles City Park, Hope on Park features a casual sidewalk tasting bar as well as three distinct interior “creative spaces,” providing patrons with a range of immersive tasting environments within a single location.

advertisement

The sidewalk tasting bar is now open, while the creative spaces will open their doors June 22. Hope on Park features a variety of favorite wines from the Hope Family Wines portfolio as well as limited releases that are exclusive to the downtown tasting room.

Hope on Park lands as a complement to the Austin Hope & Treana Tasting Cellar, the estate that started it all for Hope Family Wines in the Templeton Gap District.

“Hope on Park is the next chapter in our guest experience,” said Director of Hospitality Jo Armstrong. “You can now enjoy two distinct points on the journey of Hope Family Wines.”

Hope on Park’s sidewalk tasting bar is a communal tasting space where guests can savor the energy of downtown Paso Robles while enjoying a tasting flight from Hope Family Wines. Walk-ups are welcome, no reservations are necessary.

Hope on Park also features three private creative spaces, where the vibes are as incomparable as the wines. Here, guests step into a world of unexpected luxury and enjoy a guided tasting of rare Austin Hope exclusives, by reservation only. Upcoming offerings include Treana library flights, Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon vertical flights and the all-new Treana Red Reserve, a commemorative red blend that is exclusive to Hope on Park. Artisanal food plates will also be featured.

Each creative space boasts its own distinct ambiance. One space reflects the colorful aesthetic of the “Summer of ’69,” while another evokes the feel of a classic dining club. Finally, the Discrete Lounge draws from Asian art influences with a focus on Discrete, a new brand of ultra-limited wines from Austin Hope.

Hope Family Wines’ investment in downtown Paso Robles is an extension of Austin Hope’s longtime ambassadorship for his home region. His parents, Chuck and Marlyn Hope, began planting vineyards in Paso Robles in 1978 and later became one of the region’s largest growers of wine grapes. In 1983, the Hopes helped spearhead the creation of the Paso Robles AVA, and 10 years later, helped establish the Paso Robles Vintners & Growers Association (now the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance).

Hope Family Wines today spans six brands that exemplify the world-class quality and diversity of Paso Robles: Austin Hope, Treana, Quest, Austin, Liberty School, and Troublemaker. Hope Family Wines was named “2022 American Winery of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast.

Feature Image: Hope on Park is Hope Family Wines’ newest tasting room with a sidewalk bar and private creative spaces. Photo provided by Hope on Park

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...