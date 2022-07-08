AB 2391 will take effect on January 1, 2023

SACRAMENTO — On Thursday, July 7, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that his bill to protect domestic violence victims had been signed into law.

Specifically, AB 2391 allows domestic violence victims to petition a court to have their abuser designated as a vexatious litigant if – while a restraining order is in place – their abuser files meritless lawsuits in an effort to maintain contact with the victim.

“Abusers will use any tool at their disposal to continue to harass and intimidate their victims,” said Cunningham. “Abusers with resources can exploit the court system and file meritless lawsuits in order to force their victim to continue to appear. This important new law will further protect victims and give them a way out of continually appearing before their abuser in court.

“I am proud that we were able to get this bill signed into law, and am grateful for the support of victim advocacy organizations.”

AB 2391 will take effect on January 1, 2023.

