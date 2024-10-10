PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, Oct. 10, at approximately 9:50 a.m., a Paso Robles Police Department School Resource Officer (SRO) was called to Liberty High School after reports surfaced of a teen displaying a knife in the school parking lot. The incident involved a confrontation between a small group of students, leading to concerns of potential physical escalation.

The school’s principal identified two possible students involved. Following school policy, both students were searched as a precaution. A 17-year-old male student was found with a silver folding pocket knife in his possession and was subsequently arrested for violation of California Penal Code 626.10 — Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.

The student cooperated with the investigation and was transported to San Luis Obispo Juvenile Hall. The Paso Robles Police Department is continuing its investigation and encourages anyone with information to contact PRPD at 805-237-6464. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Crime Stoppers hotline at 805-529-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

