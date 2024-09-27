PASO ROBLES — A 12-year-old student from Lewis Flamson Junior High was arrested after allegedly posting a threat of violence on Snapchat. Paso Robles Police responded to the potential threat on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and quickly launched an investigation, leading to the student’s identification. After interviewing the juvenile, the student was taken into custody for making criminal threats.

Authorities confirmed that there is no credible threat to the school campus.

The Paso Robles Police Department urges parents to discuss responsible social media use with their children, emphasizing the serious consequences of inappropriate posts.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the PRPD at 805-237-6464. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 805-529-STOP or texting “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

