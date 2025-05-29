PASO ROBLES — On May 27, at approximately 1 p.m., Paso Robles Police Department school resource officers were notified of a possible threat towards students and staff at Virginia Peterson Elementary School. The messages occurred over the weekend and through social media.

According to a press release from PRJUSD, earlier that day the school became aware of a TikTok post that raised concerns about the safety of their students and staff at Virginia Peterson Elementary. Law enforcement discovered that the message was posted over the weekend. After a joint investigation with the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, it was determined the threat was not credible.

The Paso Robles Police Department ask parents and guardians to use this as an opportunity to speak with their children about the responsible use of social media.

Any persons wishing to report a crime and remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

