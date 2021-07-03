PASO ROBLES – Early this morning, around 1:40 a.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a call regarding a collision involving a gray vehicle and a pedestrian near Meadowlark and Deer Springs Dr. The gray car fled the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on Meadowlark. As officers were enroute to the call, the reporting party saw a second eastbound vehicle run over the pedestrian. The second vehicle was described as a dark-colored BMW.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 22-year-old victim unresponsive in the street. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics from the Paso Robles Fire Department.

Officers began processing the scene and at about 4:00 a.m., officers located a black BMW parked in the 900 Block of Running Stag Way. The BMW contained evidence of being involved in the collision. Officers contacted Christopher Winters (32-years-old, Paso Robles) and placed him under arrest for felony hit-and-run. Winters was later booked at the SLO County Jail.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Christopher Winters 32-years-old, Paso Robles

The identity of the victim is known but is being withheld at this time until notifications are complete.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

