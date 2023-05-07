Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 1, 2023

10:58 — Erika Martinez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Almond St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 231345

01:34 — Marcelo Avendanorangel, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 2100 block of Spring St. for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231352

12:11 — Wilfredo Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 10th and Olive St. for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 231356

14:13 — Harold Barry, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 21st and Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231357

22:38 — Raymond Cornejo, of Turlock was on view arrest on the 1600 block of Spring St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231364

00:00 — Raul Anducho, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 231362

00:00 — Jeremiah Huihui, of San Miguel was arrested for DRIVING WITHOUT PROOF OF VALID REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC], Case no. 231365

00:00 — Emilio Gervacio, of California was arrested. Case no. 231358

May 2, 2023

09:06 — Edward Hash, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231366

09:50 — Kekino Lau, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Riverside and Ysabel for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231367

10:59 — Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was on view arrested on the corner of 4th St and Spring St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231371

13:49 — Brian Hodge of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of Pine St and 15th for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231371

16:00 — Jason Allen, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3600 block of Riverside for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231374

14:04 — Charles Bennett, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Riverside for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231372

22:49 — Mario Ahumada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231376

23:29 — Brandon Luqueno, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Myrtlewood Dr for UNDERAGE DRINKING AND DRIVING [23136(a)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231377

May 03, 2023

15:54 — Guy Leonard, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of HWY 101 and 46E for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231382

16:04 — Tyler Smith, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of HWY 101 and 46E Under Bridge for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231383

21:53 — Angelica Pascual, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Meadowlark and Beechwood for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 231387

21:45 — Maribel Errejonsanchez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Meadowlark and Beechwood for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231387

May 04, 2023

09:31 — Joel Dominguez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for VANDALISM [594(A)(1)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231401

00:18 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of 24th St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231388

11:41 — Albert Francis of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231391

18:21 — Tristan Evans, of West Covina was on view arrest on the 700 block of 24th ST for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231397

18:48 — Alejandro Martinez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231399

19:28 — Keven Paine, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Niblick Rd for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231401

23:03 — Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231404

19:42 — Robert Moore, of Kern County was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231402

May 05, 2023

00:45 — Chad Bathurst, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Prospect Ave for, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 231405

01:06 — Jessy Degraaff, of Paso Robles on view arrest on the 2100 block of Prospect Ave for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231405

01:27 — Pedro Castillotextra, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 231406

10:51 — Apolonio Ramierezrosales, of Avenal was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 231412

13:22 — Jose Contrearasuribe, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231416

16:33 — Michael Gianelli, of Milpitas was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Theatre Drive for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231418

17:58 — Antonio Navarro, of Tulare was arrested for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231419

19:52 — True Vonbargen, of Pismo Beach was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231420

22:02 — Apolonio Ramirezrosales, of Avenal was on view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th ST for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 231423

20:46 — Christian Schnabel, was on view arrest on Alexa Ct for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231421

May 06, 2023

01:51 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231245

02:17 — Raymond Cornejo, of Turlock was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231426

02:38 — Alexis Hernandez, of Atascadero was on view arrest for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231428

08:28 — Corinne Silva, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 21st St and Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231430

18:07 — Tanner Cowan, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 9th St for POSSESSION OF FIREWORKS WITHOUT PERMIT [12677HS], PLACE, THROW, IGNITE OR DISCHARGE DANGEROUS FIREWORKS AT PERSON OR CROWD [12680HS], Case no. 231436

18:22 — Vincent Cary, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 9th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231436

May 07, 2023

02:09 — Stephen Vaughn, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of 11th St and Park St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231441

00:49 — Uriel Garciamoya, of Los Angelas was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Park St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231439

01:31 — Daniel Montiel, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Park St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 231440

17:33 — Daniel Chaves, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231450

