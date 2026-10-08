Douglas Francis Thomsen passed away after suffering a stroke, entering into the loving arms of the Lord on July 22, 2026. Born September 30, 1943, in Glendale, CA, he was the beloved son to his late parents, Theodore and Mary Thomsen, and identical twin brother to Ted Thomsen. Doug and Ted joined older brother Gary and later, youngest sister Teri. Doug was a graduate of St. Francis High School in La Canada and then Cal Poly SLO.

Doug met Debbie Dean at Cal Poly, and they were married on May 28, 1966. Doug was a CPA and worked in public accounting for Coopers & Lybrand and then several Orange County homebuilders, including William Lyon Company and The Fieldstone Group. In 1996, they decided to return to the Central Coast and purchased their home in Paso Robles. Doug and Debbie built a successful bed and breakfast at Orchard Hill Farms, which remains an active VRBO to this day. Doug was an avid Oregon Ducks fan and enjoyed all their teams, from Track & Field, Basketball, and, of course, their Football team.

Doug is survived by his wife of 60 years, Debbie Thomsen; daughter Deana Mulkerin (Thomsen) and husband Mark Mulkerin, along with grandsons Liam, Grady, and Quinn Mulkerin; daughter Carrie Balderston (Thomsen), her life partner Said Seyed-Bolorforosh, and children Mona and Amin Seyed-Bolorforosh; daughter Sarah Saleen (Thomsen) and husband Clint Saleen, along with granddaughter Ryan Saleen; and son Matt Thomsen and wife Kelly (Broadfoot), along with grandchildren Kandon and Kinley. Doug is also survived by his devoted siblings, Ted and Jane Thomsen, Teri (Thomsen) and Bob Whitehair, and sister-in-law Leigh Thomsen, as well as many devoted nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Mary Thomsen, and brother Gary Thomsen.

The Thomsen family would like to thank the wonderful medical staff at Adventist Health Sierra Vista in SLO for caring for Doug during hospice, as well as his care team at Heavenly Home in Paso Robles, where he was lovingly cared for starting in 2026.