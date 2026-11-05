One of the great adventures of David’s life began when he and his best buddy, Tommy Wells, set out from Florida for California with just $20 in his pocket. After settling into life in Ventura, California, David was set up on a blind date with Marilyn, the woman who would become the love of his life. That date would change the course of his life and mark the beginning of a beautiful marriage that lasted 63 years.

David Wyman Breland, affectionately known as “Dave,” “Bompa,” “Moose,” or “Lil General,” passed away peacefully on October 15, 2026, at the age of 85 following a long illness. He was born in Palatka, Florida, on March 14, 1941, to Benjamin Tyson and Zula Reese Breland.

Throughout his life, David called several places home, from his birthplace of Palatka, Florida, to Ventura, Carpinteria, and Paso Robles, California. In Carpinteria, he owned and operated Dave Breland Chevron, where he became a mentor and positive influence in the lives of many young men. He gave many of them their first jobs, teaching them the value of responsibility and offering guidance that extended beyond the workplace. As both a boss and a friend, he earned their respect and admiration through his compassion, integrity, and the example he set. Through his years as a local business owner, he became a familiar and respected member of the Carpinteria community.

David loved music and dreamed of becoming a singer. When he wasn’t singing, he could often be heard whistling his favorite tune, “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” His genuine kindness and sense of fairness were qualities that defined him and left a lasting impression on those who knew him. In his free time, he enjoyed boating, water skiing, golfing, fishing, hunting, and poker. After work, he could often be found at Sharkey’s in Carpinteria, enjoying a game of billiards and earning a reputation for his skill at the table.

He often made us chuckle by repeating one of his mother’s favorite expressions: “Oooooo-Eeee.” He also brought that Floridian flair to California with his unique way of pronouncing certain words, such as “winder” (window), “warsh” (wash), and “pillar” (pillow). He never said the letter “W” without giving it his signature “dub-ah-ya” pronunciation.

David will be remembered for his humble spirit, his love for his family and Jesus, his passion for music, and the generosity and honor he showed to everyone who crossed his path. His faith guided the way he lived, inspiring him to treat others with kindness, fairness, and compassion. Above all, David treasured time spent with his family, finding his greatest happiness in the simple moments they shared. Though David’s voice and familiar whistle will be missed, the love, laughter, and memories he leaves behind will remain with his family and friends forever.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn; his daughters, Carey (Richard) Best, Cherie (Bill) Dayka, and Brenda (Christiaan) Koegelenberg; his grandchildren, Lindsey (Ryan) Reid, Matthew Breland, Mackenzie (Moises) Funes, Kaitlyn Dayka, Cade Von Nothdurft, Karina (Connor) Van Wingerden, Kameron Dayka, Christian Koegelenberg, and Grace Egger; his great-grandchildren, Rowan Reid and Ana Funes; and his brother, Benjamin Tyson Breland.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Zula Breland; his brother, Duncan Breland; his sisters, Becky Pope and Ann Harper; and his grandson, Michael David Best.

A viewing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring Street, Paso Robles, California 93446. All who wish to pay their respects are welcome to attend.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane, Carpinteria, California 93013. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and celebration of David’s life.