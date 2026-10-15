Planning Commission to review Landing Project at former Estrella school site

By Paso Robles Press · Thu Oct 15 2026

A proposal to redevelop approximately 140 acres of the former Estrella Boys’ School property will go before the Paso Robles Planning Commission during a public hearing Tuesday, Oct. 27. The Landing Project would bring warehouses, a 350-room hotel with a conference center, industrial space, retail and other uses to the property at the northwest corner of Airport Road and Dry Creek Road. The site is located at 4545 Airport Road.

The hearing begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Norris Room at Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive. The commission will consider making a recommendation to the City Council on the project and its associated environmental review and land-use applications.

The proposed redevelopment would proceed in phases. Phase 1 covers approximately 50 acres and includes a 310,800-square-foot cold storage warehouse, the hotel and conference center, and 63,000 square feet of industrial park, maker spaces, and retail uses. An 11.60-acre stormwater basin is also proposed.

Phase 2 encompasses approximately 90 acres and calls for 1,057,920 square feet of retail, industrial park, office and other visitor-serving uses. That total includes a second 310,800-square-foot warehouse.

The commission’s review will cover an Environmental Impact Report, General Plan Amendment, Zoning Amendment, Vesting Tentative Tract Map, Master Development Plan, Phase 1 Development Plan, Oak Tree Removal Permit and Development Agreement.

The Environmental Impact Report, which describes the proposal and evaluates its potential environmental impacts, is available on the city’s website at prcity.com/CEQA, under the “2025 CEQA Documents” tab.

The meeting agenda will be published at least three days before the hearing at prcity.com/meetings.

Members of the public may attend in person or watch the livestream at prcity.com/youtube. Those wishing to listen or provide public comment by phone may call (805) 865-7276. The line will open shortly before the meeting begins and remain available throughout the meeting. Callers may press *1 to speak with the call screener.

Written comments may be emailed to planning@prcity.com or mailed to the Community Development Department, 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles, CA 93446. Comments must arrive before the hearing to be considered by the commission, and submissions should identify the agenda item by name or number.

Comments received before noon on Oct. 27 will be posted as an addendum to the agenda.

For questions about the proposal or hearing, contact the Community Development Department at (805) 237-3970 or planning@prcity.com.