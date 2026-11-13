Jan. 19 deadline covers 1.65-acre parcel containing skate park, restrooms and parking; any sale would require further council approval

The future of a city-owned portion of Pioneer Park remains unresolved as Paso Robles accepts proposals for cultural projects on a 1.65-acre parcel that includes the skate park, public restrooms, and a small parking lot. The property near Riverside Avenue and 19th Street, next to the Paso Robles Event Center, has not been sold. The city’s request for proposals invites potential acquisitions but does not commit the City Council to approving a transaction. Proposals are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 19, 2027.

The council voted 3-2 on Oct. 20 to establish the deadline. Mayor John Hamon, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Gregory, and Councilmember Chris Bausch supported the motion. Councilmembers Kris Beal and Fred Strong opposed it.

The decision followed months of discussion about whether the city should retain the property for recreation or consider another community use while developing its parks master plan.

The current process began in November 2025, when the council voted 4-1 to declare the parcel surplus land. Bausch cast the dissenting vote, seeking a delay to explore negotiations with the Event Center. The surplus designation allowed the city to pursue potential buyers; it did not transfer ownership.

The city subsequently negotiated with the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo over a potential affordable housing project, but the parties did not reach agreement on price or other terms. An appraisal valued the property at $1.69 million. The Pioneer Museum Foundation and Paso Robles Event Center also expressed interest in acquiring it.

On Aug. 18, the council voted 4-1 to delay a sale for the time being while directing staff to meet with interested parties and encourage culturally significant proposals. The parks master plan would proceed separately, with staff permitted to bring vetted proposals back to the council during that process. Beal opposed the motion.

Preserving public recreation space has been a central concern. During the August discussion, Beal described city-owned land on the west side as a limited resource.

“Once it's gone, it is gone,” she said.

Community Services Director Angelica Fortin told the council that retaining the property would mean foregoing approximately $1.7 million in potential proceeds while keeping the city’s options open.

Under the proposal process, qualifying projects must preserve, interpret, or celebrate Paso Robles’ history, heritage, arts, or cultural traditions.

Applicants must explain what would happen to the skate park, restrooms, and parking, including whether those amenities would remain, be replaced, or be relocated, and how public access would be provided. Submissions also must address the project’s design, community benefits, timeline, and long-term operation and maintenance. Those requirements seek information about the amenities’ future; they do not guarantee their preservation.

The council also directed staff to remove the $1.69 million appraisal figure from the solicitation. Gregory and Bausch said a valuation reflecting housing use could mislead applicants proposing cultural projects. Beal opposed soliciting proposals while the parks planning process remained underway.

Proposals may be submitted to the Community Services Department, 600 Nickerson Drive, or emailed to Fortin at afortin@prcity.com. They must arrive by the deadline; postmarks will not be accepted.

Any sale would require additional council approval. If no proposals are received, the city will retain the property while the parks master plan is completed.