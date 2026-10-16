Bearcats, Greyhounds renew century-old rivalry with first league win at stake

By Mike Chaldu · Fri Oct 16 2026

It's that time of the year! That time when the schedule hits on that one game each side has been looking forward to each year. The time when neighboring towns spruce up their crimson and white or orange and gray clothing. The time where you hear chants like "Pound the Hounds" or "No Pity for the Kitty." The time when two neighboring tradition-rich high school football teams do battle again. That time is this Friday, Oct. 16, as the Paso Robles High Bearcats travel to Atascadero Memorial Stadium to face the Atascadero High Greyhounds, continuing a rivalry that is more than 100 years old.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. on the AHS field, as the teams both compete again as league rivals, having both been put (along with Templeton) in the revamped Sunset League.

Both teams are trying to get untracked with three games left in the regular season, and are looking for their first Sunset League win. Atascadero sits at 3-4 overall after losing its league opener to Templeton 14-3 last week, although they were able to hold the Eagles, who had topped 40 points in each of its first six games, to a season low for scoring. Paso Robles, meanwhile, dropped its first two league game to very strong opponents — Lompoc and Nipomo — and have a 2-5 record overall.

Both head coaches are expecting a tough competitive game.

"We are getting healthier and are ready to go," Paso Robles head coach Matt Carroll said. "This week we went back to basics, and I think we're ready for them."

"We're looking as good as you can at this point in the season," Atascadero head coach Dan Loney said. "The young men are fired up and ready for Friday's game."

The Bearcats are led by their top rusher Aiden Messina, who's averaging 130 yards a game, and the duo of quarterback Vincent Berlingeri and receiver Emmett Dobroth is a passing threat. Atascadero, unfortunately has lost quarterback Cooper Knoph indefinitely, and Michael Trejo has been taking the reins behind center, with Jacob Perry and Jaxen Duran also potential weapons on offense.

Paso Robles and Atascadero's high school teams having been competing against each other since 1919, and the football rivalry has a rich history, whether the teams were league rivals or happened to be in different leagues. Sometimes, the stakes get a little higher, never more so than in 1993, when the two teams met in the CIF Southern Section Division IX title game at Paso's War Memorial Stadium. Four weeks after the Bearcats defeated the Greyhounds on the same field, giving AHS its only loss of the year, the Hounds got revenge, and a CIF title, with a 21-12 victory.

Recently, it's been the Bearcats dominating the series by winning nine of the last 10 matchups, including a 49-14 win last year at War Memorial. The only Greyhound win during that stretch came in 2023, when AHS pulled out a 28-14 win over the host Bearcats.

The two head coaches know very well about the rivalry, as both Carroll and Loney played for and graduated from their respective schools before coming back to coach them.

"During my time playing and coaching here, I've found that the rivalry reflects the culture of both towns," Carroll said. "We're both hard-work, blue-collar communities, and we both like to display that on the field.

"Each of these schools have a ton of respect for each other; I think we're like brothers who are always competing with each other."

Loney agrees that the rivalry reflects his community.

"For decades, this game has represented tradition, pride, and the deep-rooted spirit of Atascadero," he said. "When our young men put on that helmet, they aren't just playing for a win on a Friday night; they're carrying the legacy of every Greyhound who came before them. Seeing the stands packed, feeling the energy from the town, and watching our players give everything they have for their teammates and this community is what high school football is all about. It’s an honor to lead them into this game, and it’s a tradition we cherish every single year."

And this year, being league rivals again is a new wrinkle.

"Being in the same league adds a little something to it," Carroll said "But this is always an important game no matter where we're placed. I'd guess it adds about 1% to it, and makes in higher stakes."

"It definitely adds something to the rivalry," Loney said. "Now it can be worth a league title or a playoff berth."

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Atascadero Memorial Stadium. Be there!