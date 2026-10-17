Bearcats beat Greyhounds 37–12 in century-old rivalry

By Paso Robles Press · Sat Oct 17 2026

Paso Robles earns first Sunset League victory as both North County teams move to 3–5

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles High School claimed North County bragging rights Friday night, defeating longtime rival Atascadero 37–12 at Atascadero Memorial Stadium in the latest chapter of a rivalry stretching back more than a century. The Oct. 16 result was confirmed by KEYT and The Tribune’s San Luis Obispo County football roundup. The Bearcats improved to 3–5 overall and earned their first Sunset League victory, moving to 1–2 in league play. Atascadero also stands at 3–5 after suffering its fifth consecutive defeat.

Paso Robles held a commanding 30–6 advantage by the end of the third quarter, according to the score summary published by MaxPreps. The Bearcats added seven points in the final period, while the Greyhounds scored six to reach the 37–12 final.

For Paso Robles, the victory provided a substantial offensive turnaround after a 34–0 loss to Nipomo the previous week. Atascadero entered Friday’s matchup following a 14–3 loss to Templeton in its league opener. Both teams had been seeking their first Sunset League win.

Friday’s meeting carried the added significance of league competition, with Paso Robles, Atascadero and Templeton competing in the revamped Sunset League this fall. But the Bearcats–Greyhounds matchup has maintained its importance through years when the schools competed in different leagues.

The schools’ athletic rivalry dates to 1919, linking generations of students, players and families across the neighboring communities. The familiar crimson and white of Paso Robles and orange and gray of Atascadero have become part of an annual tradition that extends well beyond a single season’s standings. This year, the Bearcats left Atascadero with both the rivalry victory and a needed league win.

Both teams return to league action Friday, Oct. 23. Paso Robles faces another North County opponent in Templeton, while Atascadero takes on Lompoc.