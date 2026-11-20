Council approves a cold storage warehouse at the former boys school site as residents ask how Airport Road will handle more traffic

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Nov. 17, to advance The Landing, Majestic Realty’s plan to redevelop the former Paso Robles Boys School. The council approved plans for a 310,800-square-foot cold storage warehouse, the first building to receive detailed approval, and scheduled a Dec. 1 second reading for ordinances covering the rezoning and development agreement.

Local tradespeople and apprentices told the council the project could give young workers a chance to build careers close to home.

The two-phase plan covers about 140 acres at Airport and Dry Creek roads, west of the Paso Robles airport. The first phase spans roughly 50 acres and includes the warehouse, a hotel and conference center, space for small-scale manufacturing, and retail. The remaining 90 acres could accommodate more industrial, office, commercial, and visitor-serving uses. The master plan allows for about 1.6 million square feet of development. The hotel and other buildings still face further review.

Mayor Pro Tem Steve Gregory made all eight motions, and Councilmember Chris Bausch seconded each one. Mayor John Hamon and Councilmembers Kris Beal and Fred Strong joined them in voting yes on every item. The council adopted six resolutions covering the environmental review and water supply assessment, a general plan amendment, the master plan and design guidelines, the warehouse development plan, an oak tree removal permit, and a phased tentative tract map. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval Oct. 27.

The council certified the environmental impact report, which identified 11 significant impacts that would remain even after feasible mitigation. It also adopted a program to monitor 54 mitigation measures and found that the project’s benefits outweighed the remaining impacts.

Road funding remains unresolved

City staff said development will have to pause at specified traffic thresholds if the required road improvements are still outstanding. The first set of Highway 46 East improvements is required when The Landing generates the equivalent of 75 passenger-car trips during the evening peak hour, a measure that accounts for the greater effect trucks have on traffic. At 495, the project would need a roundabout at Airport and Dry Creek roads and a Huer Huero Creek bridge or an approved alternative. At 872, a crossing that separates local traffic from Highway 46 East, or an approved equivalent, would be required.

As the Paso Robles Press reported before the hearing, the creek bridge and highway crossing carry a combined estimated cost of about $140 million, with no dedicated funding source identified. The proposed 20-year development agreement calls for Majestic to contribute $3 million toward Airport Road improvements, subject to timing and traffic capacity provisions. It also includes $1.25 million in community benefits.

Majestic is seeking Caltrans approval for a temporary signal at Airport Road and Highway 46 East. The signal would let drivers turn left from Airport Road onto eastbound Highway 46 and provide some additional capacity while the city works on longer-term improvements.

Public Works Director Leslie Frazier said the city is evaluating three alternatives to the planned New Airport Road overcrossing, including an undercrossing. Staff is estimating costs and expects to bring a report to the council in March.

“We’re hoping through this evaluation that one of the three alternatives will rise to the top as a more financially feasible alternative that the city could consider,” Frazier said.

Tradespeople and winery executive make the case for approval

David Baldwin, a business manager representing local pipefitters, plumbers, and other skilled trades workers, said Majestic’s local hiring plan could help high school and Cuesta College students find a route into the trades. He told the council that apprentices trained on The Landing could take those skills to other jobs in the county as older workers retire.

“When we build buildings in this way, we don’t just build buildings,” Baldwin said. “We build communities, we build families, we build lives.”

Gretchen Roddick, executive vice president of Hope Family Wines and chair of the Wine Institute board, told the council the conference center could draw more people to Paso Robles during the week, when hotels and restaurants could use the business. She also said road upgrades would benefit wineries, industrial businesses, and residents along the corridor.

“The Landing with this conference space is going to be bringing what Paso has been long missing,” Roddick said.

Beal said a conference center would give Paso Robles a place to host large professional gatherings during the week. Bausch recalled traveling elsewhere in California for statewide school board and real estate meetings because Paso Robles lacked the space to host them. He said a conference center could bring some of that business downtown.

Strong drew on his own commercial development experience in praising the range of uses proposed for the site. Hamon welcomed the prospect of putting the long-vacant property back to use and said the city would also have a role in getting the project done. Gregory recalled a previous effort to acquire the property, when state officials told the city the site would have to be dedicated to nonprofit public service for the first 25 years of ownership.

The rezoning and development agreement return to the council for a second reading Tuesday, Dec. 1.