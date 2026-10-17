This Weekend in Paso Robles | October 17–18

By Paso Robles Press · Sat Oct 17 2026

From honey tasting and pumpkins downtown to live music and harvest celebrations in wine country, here are a few ways to enjoy the weekend!

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

🎃 Golden Oak Honey & Pumpkin Festival and Kids’ Flea Market — 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Head to Downtown City Park for a free fall celebration featuring honey, demonstrations, antiques, arts and crafts, a pie-eating contest and a special Kids’ Flea Market. Bring the family and enjoy an autumn day in the heart of Paso!

🎶 Harvest Weekend Music at Barton Family Estate — Noon–3 p.m.

Enjoy live music by Tennessee Jimmy, along with harvest-season specials.

🎸 Saturday afternoon live music

Catch Cassi Nicholls at Parrish Family Vineyard from noon–3 p.m., Jon Millsap at Four Lanterns Winery from 1–4 p.m., or Emily Smith at Shale Oak Winery from 1–4 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

🎵 Joey Sykes at McPrice Myers Wines — 1 p.m.

Spend Sunday afternoon enjoying live music at the tasting room.

🎨 Sip and Paint at SummerWood Winery — 1 p.m.

Get creative with a guided harvest painting experience led by Art Social 805.

🎤 Cali Coast Duo at Sea Shell Cellars — 3 p.m.

Wrap up the weekend with an afternoon of live music.

🍔 Dark Star Cellars Happy Hour, Open Mic and Karaoke — 3–5:30 p.m.

Enjoy burgers, music and a chance to take the microphone.

🍇 HARVEST SEASON IN WINE COUNTRY

October is Harvest Wine Month, with winery events, tastings and seasonal celebrations throughout the Paso Robles region. Check with individual venues for reservations, admission costs and availability before heading out.

📍 Looking for more local happenings?

Check out Paso Robles Magazine, Paso Robles Main Street for downtown events and Paso Robles Wine Country for winery happenings.

📣 Want a chance to be featured in our weekend roundup?

Email office@13stars.media for more information!

Get out, support local businesses and enjoy the weekend, Paso Robles!

Be sure to confirm event details before attending, as schedules are subject to change.